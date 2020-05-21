Joseph Baena isn’t letting the lockdown freeze his fitness journey. The hunk recently enjoyed a trendy cryotherapy session that exposed his body to -200 degrees F.

Joseph Baena is definitely Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son. The 22-year-old flexed for the camera in a video he shared to his Instagram page on Thursday, May 21, and he clearly has what it takes follow in his famous father’s footsteps.

Wearing black athletic shorts, black gloves and a black face mask, Joseph can be seen exiting a private whole body cryotherapy chamber at Muscle Lab in Los Angeles and quickly flexing his shirtless physique. Many bodybuilders are fans of cryotherapy because they believe that standing in a room that is chilled to -200 degrees for two to four minutes is the secret to a faster recovery. Devotees believe it reduces inflammation, boosts metabolism and helps repair tissue after a strenuous workout.

Although gyms across California have been closed since the state went into a COVID-19 lockdown in March, Joseph has been pumping plenty of iron at home. Unlike many of us, he has all of the weights he needs to keep up his workouts. With his bulging biceps and whittled waist it’s no surprise fans were quick to comment on Jospeh’s similarities to his famous father. Fans left comments like “Arnold Jr.” and “Coming out like the Terminator 3000!”

Joseph, whose mother is Mildred Baena, opened up to HollywoodLife in November 2019 about what his relationship is like with his movie star dad. Speaking to HL at the Go Campaign’s 13th Annual Gala he said, “I love my dad! We hang out all the time! He is a great father! That’s really all I have to say about him! We train together, we eat together. We do many things together.”

“I have nothing bad to say about my father,” he continued. “I love him! He is a jokester! He can be intense sometimes. He knows how to get things done. If he needs to get things done, he is going to get things done. He is serious about his work and what he does.”

Joseph went on to share how Arnold always gives him beneficial advice when he needs it and one of the best things he told him was to give it his all in everything he does. “Put 100% into what I’m doing. Whether that is training, working, school. Just give it my all,” he said when explaining the advice. “Leave nothing. No regrets that I didn’t put enough effort in. I think that was huge for me!”