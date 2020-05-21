Cole Sprouse Rocks Slicked-Back Hair In New Shoot & Fans Joke That He Resembles Terrence Howard

After Cole Sprouse debuted a new look on Instagram, fans couldn’t help but point out that he looked just like Terrence Howard in the new pics.

Cole Sprouse, 27, shared rare photos of himself on Instagram on May 20. The images, which were shot by Alex Hainer and CAN BE SEEN HERE, are very artistic, and show Cole with a bit of a different look than fans are used to. His hair is slicked back, and he also has thicker facial hair than we’ve ever seen on him before. In the pics, Cole has a red bandana tied around his neck, while he rocks a series of different outfits throughout the shoot. In one image, he smokes a cigarette, and in another, he holds a glass of clear liquid. There’s a variety of shots, with Cole both sitting and standing throughout the pictures.

Fans loved to see this artistic shoot on Cole’s page, especially considering he rarely shares photos of himself. However, many people could not get past the fact that he resembles another star in the images — Terrence Howard! “I’m crying, why does he look like Terrence Howard?” one person asked on Twitter. Someone else wrote, “People said Cole Sprouse looks like Terrence Howard and now I can’t unsee it!” Others pointed out that there was also a resemblance of Leonardo DiCaprio in the pics.

People were so blown away by the look-alike pics, that they even got Terrence and Cole trending on Twitter! Once the story started going viral, fans were cracking up at the reason that the stars’ names were trending together. “I’m crying at the reason why Terrence Howard is trending,” one person wrote.

Me trying to figure out how Cole Sprouse looks like Terrance Howard. That photo shoot is 🔥 tho pic.twitter.com/jCwTi2JdwR — DessiHNDRXX (@IAmDestinyIV) May 21, 2020

the way cole sprouse and terrance howard are trending together pic.twitter.com/cmWq5eoyaW — ∂єαηα 🌙✨ (@llunarwater) May 21, 2020

Throughout the coronavirus quarantine, Cole has been keeping low-key and has not shared much about his time in isolation. However, the actor did make headlines on May 20 after his Riverdale co-star, Skeet Ulrich, mentioned him in an Instagram Live with fans. Skeet was asked about Cole and Lili Reinhart’s relationship, and when he answered, he referred to the romance in the past tense.

“I think they were a very cute couple,” Skeet said. His response had fans wondering if Cole and Lili had broken up, and they were sent into a frenzy over the speculation. Of course, the two are very private about their relationship, so they have not commented on the rumors themselves.