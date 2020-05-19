‘The Challenge’ Preview: Big T Freaks Out After A Bloody Injury Puts Her Game At Risk

In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek from the May 20 episode of ‘The Challenge,’ Big T suffers a drunken injury that could potentially be game-ending.

Tula “Big T” Fazakerley’s game may be in jeopardy on the May 20 episode of The Challenge: Total Madness! HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the episode, which shows Big T and some of the other cast members after a night out. “Big T has really come out of her shell,” Johnny Bananas says in a confessional. “Her inebriated reactions to essentially everything that comes out of her mouth, and just the way she says it and the mannerisms she has, are just incredible.”

Aneesa Ferreira has a similar sentiment to her fellow veteran cast member. “Big T has like two sides to her,” she explains. “She’s definitely not, like, sweet and innocent. She says such outrageous s***, but everything she says is funny.” Unfortunately, being the life of the party takes a toll on Big T in the preview, as she suffers a brutal injury when jumping off her top bunk bed. She slams her toe into a chair, and is left with blood pooling around her foot.

“I look at her toe and it’s just dripping, leaking like a faucet, all this blood is right under my bed,” Fessy Shafaat reveals. “It’s not looking good for Big T.” The sight of the blood makes Big T a bit woozy, and she has to be lowered to the ground by some of the guys in the house. “This is a gnarly wound, man,” Bananas admits. “I know just by the looks of it that this is not going to be something you’re going to be able to fix with a Band-Aid. This girl’s going to need some medical attention and maybe some stitches.”

The clip ends with Big T freaking out over the injury. “Please tell me it’s going to be okay, please tell me it’s going to be okay!” she begs. At that point, members of the medical team begin walking in, and Big T has a look of terror on her face. We’ll have to see how it plays out for her when The Challenge: Total Madness airs on May 20 at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.