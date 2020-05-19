Watch
Selena Gomez Reveals How She’s Coping In Quarantine With Help From Her Dog, Music & More — Watch

Selena Gomez shared some details about mental health and how she’s handling being at home in quarantine by showing her fans the many activities she’s been taking part in, including making music and reading.

Selena Gomez, 27, teamed up with Instagram’s #TakeABreak series on May 19 and gave fans an inside look into how she’s staying mentally healthy and busy while at home in quarantine. The singer filmed a video for Instagram’s official account and in it, she took the camera on a tour of where she’s been spending her time in these days of self isolation and discussed how important it is to take care yourself. In the beginning of the clip, Selena can be seen with her hair up in a high ponytail as she wears a cozy loose tan sweater and asks viewers how they’re doing.

“I’m going to show you some of the things that help me stay positive during this time,” she says after explaining how important and personal mental health is to her. She then goes on to show her DBT (Dialectical Behavior Therapy) books, which she says she works on daily through its worksheets and specific chapters, before walking into a small room that has a bunch of music equipment in it, including a stand-up recording studio area. “This is my little area of creativeness,” she explains. “This is our makeshift studio. This is how I basically write or work on music that needs to be worked on.

After saying hello to her engineer, Bart, through video chat and playing a bit of her own song on piano Selena feeds her adorable dog, Daisy, in the video and goes on to talk about her “unwinding process.” “I usually take a walk at night so I can get rid of the day a bit,” she says about her relaxation choices. “And then I come home, take a shower, wash my face, and then when I get into bed, my friends laugh at me, but I have a heating pad. It’s almost like an anxiety blanket, it feels really nice. I will sometimes journal and I have these beautiful little face sprays, rosewater, a candle to help me as well and then I have my little Daisy.” She concludes the video by explaining that she turns off all electronics before getting ready to sleep and sends love to all the viewers.

It’s great to see Selena making her health a top priority during the coronavirus pandemic. Although she’s been seen on walks during quarantine, she’s mostly been laying low with occasional posts on social media, including a recent one that showed off her gorgeous curly hair. We hope to see more glimpses into her days soon and wish her well during these trying times!