She’s a ‘rare beauty’! Selena Gomez looked like a bombshell as she rocked her natural curls for an impromptu at-home photoshoot.

Selena Gomez, 27, is giving us serious rock ‘n’ roll vibes! The “Lose You To Love Me” singer showed off her natural waves in a series of new Instagram photos shared on Sunday, May 17 and we are obsessed. Selena’s healthy brunette locks looked so voluminous in the stunning iPhone photos that looked like they could be from am magazine editorial. In the first snap, Selena gave her camera a fierce pose as her hair framed her face, and in the next, she tousled it back as she leaned on her pillow. Talk about quarantine done right!

Her complexion was absolutely glowing in the photo, as she sported off a natural peachy-toned makeup look from her yet-to-be released makeup line Rare Beauty. “I had an urge to put my make up on. My papa noticed then proceeded to ask ‘why do you look like that?’,” she began her caption. “He whistled as he walked away. So there’s that. Wearing all @rarebeauty,” Selena confirmed. The star rocked a peach colored lipstick and complimentary blush in the photo, adding an Ariana Grande inspired black winged eye liner!

Outside of a short video announcement, Selena has kept a tight lid on the products in her upcoming beauty line, which launches this summer at Sephora. “Being rare is about being comfortable in yourself. I’ve stopped trying to be perfect — I just want to be me,” Selena explains in a YouTube video, set to the song of the same name. “I think Rare Beauty can be more than a beauty brand. I want us all to stop comparing ourselves to each other and embracing our uniqueness,” the former Wizards of Waverly Place star also said. Selena announced the new project back in February after months of speculation following filings for various trademarks.

Selena was spotted stepping out for a breath of fresh air just days ago on May 15, following CDC guidelines with her face mask. The star kept her hair back as she stayed cozy in a gray sweatshirt by streetwear brand Essentials — also a favorite of her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber — along with a tie-dye pair of sweatpants. “I do find that routine and structure help,” she said to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about life in quarantine. “I’ll go into a little bit of like two days watching a lot of stuff, and then I’ll realize I definitely need to like do something…I do a lot of walks,” she added.