Sarah Hyland Debuts Red Hair Makeover She Did Herself & Is ‘Very Proud’ Of — Before & After Pics

Sarah Hyland looks like she may have taken a trip ‘Under the Sea!’ The stunning ‘Modern Family’ alum dyed her hair a deep red, going for a ‘Little Mermaid’ inspired look with her brand new ‘do! See the before and after pics!

Sarah Hyland is adding a bit of color into her life amid the COVID-19 pandemic! The stunning Modern Family alum, 29, took to her Instagram account on May 19 to show off her brand new red ‘do. In the carousel post, Sarah appeared completely makeup free and fresh faced, showing off every best angle of her new hairdo in the glowing sunlight! As it turns out, Sarah’s inspiration actually came from a classic Disney tale that takes place “Under the Sea!”

“‘I wanna be where the people are,’” Sarah began the caption to her post, writing the opening lyrics to the 1989 Disney tune “Part of Your World” from the film The Little Mermaid. Sarah added the hashtag “QuaranTINT,” for her newly dyed locks. She also shared with her over seven million Instagram followers that she “did this all by myself,” and she was “very proud” of the final results!

Sarah is actually in very good company when it comes to her new ‘do. On May 11, Julianne Hough showed off her new pink dye job as well! The 31-year-old Dancing with the Stars alum flaunted her new look while sipping on a fresh pink drink. Along with Julianne, stars like Sarah Michelle Gellar, Keke Palmer and even Bachelor Nation’s own Arie Luyendyk Jr. have sported new colors in their hair, too!

It’s not a total surprise that Sarah is the latest celeb to try something new with her hair. After all, she’s not really making any big plans for the future — specifically her wedding plans. “There are no wedding plans. I think the thought was that we’d originally start thinking about that around this time and now that this is happening, you know, what’s the point of even trying to get something solidified with everything being so up in the air?” Sarah’s fiancé, Wells Adams, shared during an at-home video interview with Access on May 1.

Sarah and Wells have been engaged since July 2019, but with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, any plans they had in place have definitely been put to the side. Nevertheless, the two are quarantining together and clearly having a lot of fun as they continue to prioritize their health and wellbeing. Maybe next time Sarah can try out a new hairstyle on Wells!