‘Teen Mom OG’s Maci Bookout & Son, 11, Celebrate His 5th Grade Graduation With Goofy Video

Maci Bookout’s adorable son, Bentley, has the ‘green light to middle school!’ The proud mother-of-three celebrated her 11-year-old’s fifth grade graduation with a sweet video she shared to her Instagram account.

Maci Bookout is one proud mom! The Teen Mom OG star, 28, took to her Instagram account on May 18 to celebrate her eldest son, Bentley‘s, graduation from fifth grade. In the clip, Maci and Ben appeared to be cruising along in their car, with Maci angling her phone selfie-style towards herself and her 11-year-old. Bentley looked so much like his doting mom as the two beamed at the camera with a fun filter!

With a song blasting in the background, Maci couldn’t contain her excitement any longer and started singing the following lyrics: “Green light to middle school! Green light to middle school!” She angled the camera back and forth from herself to her son, who appeared to be blushing at the sight of his mom’s catchy tune. “Benny is Middle School bound,” Maci captioned the footage, adding a celebrating emoji. “Parking Lot 5th grade promotion – Taking full advantage of the moment!” She also added the hashtags “all as,” “that a kid,” “class of 2020,” and “things that matter.”

Maci, who shares Bentley with her ex Ryan Edwards, married Taylor McKinney, 30, in 2016 and the two have two youngsters of their own — daughter Jayde Carter McKinney, 4, and son Maverick Reed McKinney, 3. During the 2019 season of Teen Mom OG, fans watched as Maci and Taylor planned for their future — sort of. When it came to planning the future of their family, Maci asked her husband if he would consider getting a vasectomy! Taylor had no idea the question was coming, and it’s contributed to the couple’s plans, or lack there of, for either having biological children or adopting.

“I wouldn’t say there’s a plan. I mean, we are definitely still open to adoption in the future, but no, I mean, we don’t have a plan,” Maci told HollywoodLife in March. But Maci teased fans that she and her hubby do have some interest in adopting! “We both are definitely still very interested in wanting to go the adoption route,” Maci continued. “So, for now, we agree to disagree on biological children, but we’re definitely in the same boat when it comes to adoption.” Maci and Taylor have so much to celebrate right now, as Bentley heads to middle school in the fall and the couple continue to plan their future!