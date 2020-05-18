Tyler Cameron Defends Ex Hannah Brown After ‘N-Word’ Controversy: ‘She’s Learning & Growing’

Tyler Cameron took to his Instagram story and urged his followers to ‘lift up’ Hannah Brown after she was seen using the N-word during an Instagram livestream. He also shared a poignant video from former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay.

Tyler Cameron is standing by his former flame, Hannah Brown‘s, side amidst major backlash the former Bachelorette lead is facing after she was caught saying the N-word while singing the lyrics to DaBaby‘s song “Rockstar” in a recent Instagram Live video. On his Instagram story from May 17, the former Bachelorette contestant, 27, first shared a video that Rachel Lindsay, 35, posted to her IG TV, addressing Hannah’s recent actions. “I’m tired of feeling like I have to be the one to speak because other people won’t,” the season 13 Bachelorette lead shared. Rachel, who is the only person of color to ever be the lead on The Bachelor/Bachelorette franchises, went on to explain that she was “personally offended by what was done,” alluding to Hannah’s, 25, use of the N-word. Her eight-minute video went on to explain exactly what the caption to her post stated: “Non-Black People Should Not Use the Word Nigg*,” and Tyler couldn’t have agreed more.

After sharing Rachel’s video to his Instagram story, the former reality star added the message “Rachel hit the nail on the head. Y’all need to look at the comments. We have a long ways to go on this issue and a lot to learn,” he continued. “If you find yourself getting defensive, you are part of the problem.” Tyler also commented on pushback he received from agreeing with Rachel. A number of messages Tyler received even accused him of “going against Hannah.” To those messages, Tyler responded, “This is not about dragging HB. This is about using your platform for reasons like this. So we can educate those who don’t get it. This is bigger than HB, this is a societal problem,” he wrote.

Tyler also responded to an Instagram user who insinuated that people should blame “the rap artist” for including the word. “Those that say that it’s part of the song and that they can sing it are so out of touch,” Tyler responded. “HB is not racist. I know,” he continued, defending Hannah. “But blaming the rap artist is not the answer. Educate yourself and listen to what Rachel has to say about the word B*tch and hopefully it’ll star to click for you.”

Finally, Tyler concluded his Instagram story message by adding that, “In these moments you have the opportunity to burry someone or lift them up. We need to lift HB up from this,” he continued. “She is learning and growing just like every single one of us. Love rids hate. Hate only makes more hate. Let’s learn and lift each other up with love.”

Prior to Tyler and Rachel posting their messages to Instagram, Hannah took to her own Instagram story to issue an apology. “I owe you all a major apology,” Hannah began her statement. “There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said. I have read your messages and seen the hurt I have caused. I own it all. I am terribly sorry and know that whether in public or private, this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better.”