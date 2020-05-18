Reginae Carter Shuts Down Rumors That Lori Harvey Ruined Her Friendship With Taina Williams

Reginae Carter was tired of people saying she doesn’t ‘fit in’ with her group of friends — Taina Williams and Lori Carter. She recorded herself sharing a message explaining why she hasn’t been seen with the girls in some time.

Reginae Carter is ready to set the record straight on her friendship with Taina Williams, 22, and Lori Harvey, 23. The TI & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle star, 21, shared a new video acquired by Mag TV in which she addressed her rumored dislike of Lori, and how the young model drove a wedge between her and Taina. “Stop saying I don’t fit in,” Reginae started her video from her Atlanta home. “Stop making up stories, ok guys,” she went on. Reginae then dished on how everything is totally fine in her life, especially her strong bond with her girl friends.

“One: I don’t have no problems with nobody, like, nobody,” Reginae, rapper Lil Wayne‘s eldest daughter, insisted. “I have no problems with Taina, I have no problems with Lori, I have no problems with Asia [Carter]. They are all cool,” she explained. “They are all my friends. We’re cool, we talk; it’s no problem.” Reginae continued to assure fans that she has been more the content in her relationships with her pals. But that hasn’t stopped fans from insinuating that Reginae doesn’t “fit in” with the group of young women.

To that end, Reginae had the perfect response to those who would shade the female friendships that are so important to her. “So for y’all to tell me I don’t fit in with a group when them girls live in LA together and I live in Atlanta,” Reginae explained, noting that her friends have been staying in sunny Los Angeles while she is safely quarantining with family in Atlanta. “So, I can’t show my beach body,” Reginae said with some pep and fun! “I can’t be in the pictures, so that’s what it is,” she said. “We all cute, we all cute as hell!”

Prior to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Taina and Reginae were practically inseparable. The two often traveled together, posting photos of themselves in bikini-clad, poolside attire. Due to safety measurements that have been set in place, however, the two young women haven’t been able to see each other for quite some time and Taina has, subsequently, been spending more time with Lori. As a result, a number of Reginae’s social media post have only featured her and members of her family. But the stunner appears to be content in her relationships, and bracing to move forward with zero rumors plaguing her friendships.