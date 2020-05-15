Joyner Lucas just went from rapping about Will Smith to rapping with Will Smith — and fans of the actor are so here for it!

Will Smith is back in the rap game! The 51-year-old just dropped a verse on the remixed version of “Will” by Joyner Lucas, and fans are obsessed. The original track, which features the musical stylings of Will Smith, first dropped in March and upon its release the Aladdin star shared the clip to Instagram. The song clearly left quite an impression, as Will shared how “humbled and honored” he felt by it. Now, he’s teamed up with Joyner for the songs remix, and we feel like we’ve travelled back in time. It’s been more than 15 years since he dropped his last album, Lost and Found, but Will certainly hasn’t lost the talents that helped him win the first Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance back in 1989.

One fan took to Twitter to gush over his performance on the remix. “Will Smith’s performance on this Joyner Lucas remix is [fire]. Breath control, cadence, flow are all A1,” the follower wrote, adding a series of fire emojis. Will is certainly keeping busy while in quarantine! Just days ago he joked around with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, 48, and their daughter Willow Smith, 19, when he filmed them baking while wearing yellow facial cleansing masks. The Fresh Prince of Bel Air star made a joke about their faces by referring to the face masks many people have to wear while outdoors due to the coronavirus pandemic — and he made sure to surprise them with his camera.

“So Willow and are baking a cake, they’re baking a bake, which is cool. The only thing I don’t understand is why they need their skin to be right while they’re baking the cake,” Will quietly says to the camera while first walking over to Jada, who is holding a bowl full of cake mix. “Boy, see I’m trying to help you out, I’m trying to make you a cake” she tells Will as he walks over to Willow who is not in the mood to be filmed. “Could you stop?” she says while waving her hand.

Will Smith’s performance on this Joyner Lucas remix is 🔥🔥🔥. Breath control, cadence, flow are all A1. pic.twitter.com/zDj0t3gQBE — Jason, Jah, Leezy (@HipHopObama) May 15, 2020

The video then skips over to a clip of Willow filming the bowl her mom is mixing in as Will continues to film them both with their yellow face masks from afar. He chuckles a bit while gives him a look of warning and the hilarious moment ends there. “I think they misunderstood the need for Face Masks,” Will captioned the video. What a great family!