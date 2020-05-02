Will Smith Teases Wife Jada & Daughter Willow For Wearing Face Gear While Baking A Cake

Will Smith took to Instagram to share a funny video that shows his wife Jada and their 19-year-old daughter Willow showing off yellow facial product on their faces while baking in the kitchen.

Will Smith, 51, had a little fun in quarantine with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, 48, and their daughter Willow Smith, 19, when he filmed them baking while wearing what appeared to be yellow facial cleansing masks. The Fresh Prince of Bel Air star made a joke about their faces by referring to the face masks many people have to wear while out and about in the U.S. due to the coronavirus pandemic and he made sure to surprise them with his camera.

“So Willow and are baking a cake, they’re baking a bake, which is cool. The only thing I don’t understand is why they need their skin to be right while they’re baking the cake,” Will quietly says to the camera while first walking over to Jada, who is holding a bowl full of cake mix. “Boy, see I’m trying to help you out, I’m trying to make you a cake” she tells Will as he walks over to Willow who is not in the mood to be filmed. “Could you stop?” she says while waving her hand. The video then skips over to a clip of Willow filming the bowl her mom is mixing in as Will continues to film them both with their yellow face masks from afar. He chuckles a bit while gives him a look of warning and the hilarious moment ends there. “I think they misunderstood the need for Face Masks,” Will captioned the video.

In addition to showing off a yellow face mask during her dad’s unexpected filming, Willow showed off her newly shaved head. The confident teen’s boyfriend Tyler Cole, 21, shaved her head during their 24-hour exhibit at The Geffen Contemporary at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) in Los Angeles on Mar. 12. It was part of an exhibit called “The Anxiety” and although the look is certainly a transformative one, it turns out Will and Jada are “supportive” of it. “Both of Willow’s parents have been extremely supportive, they are proud of her,” a source EXCLUSIVEY told HollywoodLife. “The first time she shaved her head she was 11 and her dad was very shocked. This time he was super chill about it and so supportive.

We hope to see more fun videos from Will and his family soon. We’re glad to see that they’re keeping busy and having fun while in quarantine.