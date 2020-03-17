Willow Smith: How Her Parents Will & Jade Pinkett Feel About Her Shaving Her Head

Willow Smith decided to shave her head as part of an exhibit on March 12 and her parents Jada Pinkett and Will Smith are showing their support.

Jada Pinkett Smith, 48, and Will Smith, 51, are the coolest parents in town! The A-list couple, who are parents to Willow Smith, 19, are totally cool with the fact that their daughter’s boyfriend and bandmate Tyler Cole, 21, shaved off all her hair during their boxed-in, 24-hour exhibit at The Geffen Contemporary at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) in Los Angeles on March 12 for an exhibit named “The Anxiety.” HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with a source close to the power twosome who dished on how “supportive” they are of Willow’s hair makeover.

“Both of Willow’s parents have been extremely supportive, they are proud of her,” the insider explained. “The first time she shaved her head she was 11 and her dad was very shocked. This time he was super chill about it and so supportive. And her mom is thrilled. She’s Willow’s biggest cheerleader. It’s a big moment for Willow because her new album is out so that’s really what they are talking about much more than her hair.”

Another friend close to the Oscar nominee and his wife of 22 years EXCLUSIVELY added, “Willow was more interested in doing her art than worrying about losing her hair or what her parents thought about her doing it. Will and Jada allow their kids to experiment and experience life in the ways they want and Willow decided to do this for anxiety exhibit and it shows that it worked because people are talking about it, it is all that Willow could have hoped and her family gave their full support. Plus, she looks beautiful and hair grows back. Everyone seems to be OK with it all.”

As we previously reported, Willow’s new look wasn’t just a hair makeover — there’s an important message behind her new buzzcut. “Willow shaved her head for symbolic reason, she wants to leave the past behind,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife previously. “She’s had her struggles with anxiety but she’s feeling very empowered and ready to reclaim her life. Shaving off all her hair was a way to release everything and start fresh. She’s so happy she did it, she has no regrets. She loves her new buzzcut. And so does her boyfriend Tyler, it suits her.”