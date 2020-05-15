Justin Bieber Hugs Baby Sister Bay, 1, & Encourages Her To Be ‘Strong’ With Powerful Message 

Justin Bieber is getting some quality bonding time in with his younger siblings in quarantine, and on May 14, he shared some powerful words with his one-year-old sister, Bay.

Coolest brother ever! Justin Bieber has been spending time with his half-siblings while quarantined with wife Hailey Baldwin in Canada. On May 14, he posted the cutest photo of himself holding his little sis, Bay Bieber, 1, while seated on a couch. In the pic, they’re both wearing beanie hats, and Justin is all smiles while hugging Bay and staring at her, lovingly. Meanwhile, Bay is looking straight into the camera and looks TOO cute. Fans gushed over how adorable the photo was, but also praised Justin for the inspiring caption he posted with it.”

“Dear baby sis,” he wrote. “You will grow up to be a confident, strong, kind, compassionate powerful woman! Excited to watch you grow into the incredible woman you are DESTINED TO BE!” Bay is the only child of Justin’s dad, Jeremy Bieber, and his wife, Chelsey Rebelo. Jeremy married Chelsey in Feb. 2018, while she was pregnant with Bay, and Justin famously brought his then-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, to the wedding. However, they broke up just weeks later, and he reconciled with Hailey that spring.

In addition to Bay, Justin also has two half-siblings, Jaxon Bieber, 10, and Jazmyn Bieber, 11, from his father’s relationship with Erin Wagner. Earlier this week, Justin shared a photo of himself teaching Jaxon how to ride BMX. He also teamed up with both Jazmyn and Jaxon for some epic TikTok videos back in April.

Justin and Hailey, who have been married since Sept. 2018, have been open about wanting to start a family of their own one day. However, having a baby is still something that they’re not ready for quite yet. “[Having a baby] is probably three-plus years away still,” a source recently told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They feel it’s not in God’s plan right now. They’re really focusing on building a strong marriage right now.” Luckily, they have some Justin’s siblings to entertain them in the meantime!