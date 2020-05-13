Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to share two new photos of herself looking amazing in a light brown bikini under a stylish overshirt and it’s getting the attention of many of her followers.

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, may be in quarantine but she’s taking advantage of the fresh air and sunlit sky outside her home and she’s looking fantastic doing it! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star flaunted a light brown bikini under an opened brown and white short-sleeved button-down shirt with cow print in the photos as she lounged on a chair in front of a pool in one and laid back inside while reading a book in another. She captioned the post with a cow and girl face emoji and it didn’t take long for fans to comment on her incredible look.

“Beautiful inside out,” one fan wrote while another called her “so pretty.” “Gorgeous,” another commented and a fourth called her “stunning.” Some of her followers also just simply put heart emojis to signify their love for the mother-of-three.

Kourtney’s latest pics are just two of many she’s been sharing of herself since she’s been staying at home like so many other Americans due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some of them include throwback pics like the one she shared that showed her in a sports bra and black jeans while modeling for Calvin Klein in 2018. She also shared a backyard photo of herself lounging in a black bikini as the blue sky served as a natural backdrop and it really showed off her incredible fit figure.

It’s always nice seeing Kourtney’s eye-catching photos whenever she decides to post them. We’re glad to know she’s continuing to embrace the outside during quarantine even if she’s just in her backyard!