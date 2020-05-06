See Pics
Kourtney Kardashian, 41, Shows Off Her Flat Abs In Spandex Crop Top In Sexy Throwback Pic

Kourtney Kardashian is reminiscing about her days as a Calvin Klein underwear model. She shared a throwback pic in the brand’s white sports bra, showing off her amazing tight abs.

It looks like Kourtney Kardashian is reminiscing about better times with his sisters long before that wild physical brawl with Kim Kardashian on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The 41-year-old shared a throwback photo to when the ladies got the honor of being the models for Calvin Klein‘s Fall 2018 underwear campaign. Kourtney was wearing a white sports bra with tiny straps, along with dark blue jeans and shiny black boots in a May 6 Instagram pic that Kourt titled “Throwback to set life.”

Kourtney’s tight, ripped abs could be seen in the head-to-toe mirror selfie. Next to her in the dressing room, a black coat and a large pink Hermes Birkin bag were visible in the photo. It turns out that was actually sister Khloe Kardashian‘s expensive Birkin, as when a fan commented on Kourt’s pic, asking it they could have it, she responded, “ask @khloekardashian.” The mom of three’s outfit in the selfie was exactly what made the final print campaign for Calvin Klein underwear.

In the photos that dropped on Aug. 1, 2018, the five Kar-Jenner sisters were seen posing in a row outdoors together under a tree. Kourtney was in the middle in her sports bra and jeans, while she leaned her left elbow onto sister Kim’s right shoulder. That was when the pair was on better terms than they are today. Kim, 39, and Khloe, 35, both wore more sturdy white sports bras with bigger straps, and also matched on the bottom with boy briefs. The only difference was that Khloe was heavily pregnant with daughter True Thompson, 2, when the photo shoot took place, so her baby bump loomed over her underwear. Kylie, 22, and Kendall Jenner, 24, stood on the left side of the photo wearing denim jeans and shirts.

In another pic on the same outdoor set, Kendall and Kylie took the front positions, while Kourtney was seen in the very far back of the photo, away from everyone else. Her bra revealed more cleavage than either Kim or Khloe’s, but she was pushed so far back from the rest of her sisters that it had to have been pretty annoying for Kourtney. Kim and Khloe were seen on each side of fully denim-clad Kendall, towards the front of the photo.

throwback to set life

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters star in the Fall 2018 Calvin Klein underwear campaign. Kourtney was positioned far in the back away from the rest of her sisters. Photo credit: Willy Vanderperre/Calvin Klein.

The Calvin Klein ad campaign dropped just a few weeks before Kim infamously said of Kourtney during an Aug. 2018 episode of KUWTK that her older sister was “the least exciting to look at” of all of the Kar-Jenner ladies. From then on, it’s been a downhill slide between Kim and Kourtney’s relations on the show, culminating in their violent brawl.