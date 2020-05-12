Meghan McCain, 35, Jokes She’s A ‘Witch’ While Showing Off Head Of ‘Full Quarantine Grey Hair’

Something wicked this way comes – it’s Meghan McCain’s hair! While under quarantine, the pregnant ‘View’ cohost revealed she’s gone grey, and she’s happily owning her ‘witchy’ hairdo.

Double, double toil and trouble. Meghan McCain needs to see her stylist –on the double. Maligned Shakespeare aside, Meghan, 35, was feeling a little witchy when she revealed her grey hair on May 11. “No lies about ‘lighting,’ ‘dry shampoo,’ or at-home treatments here,” she captioned the Instagram post that showed off how grey hair has grown in while she’s been socially-isolated due to the COVID-19 coronavirus. “[R]eached my full quarantine Witch grey hair completion. Longest time in my ENTIRE life without getting my color done.”

“Shoutout to all my fellow women who also hereditarily went prematurely grey in your twenties. I’m owning it. Just gotta go find my cauldron. Wanna join my coven?” she added. “Also, please don’t ask me to do my color at home. I can barely blow dry my own hair, let alone highlight it.” There seemed to be many volunteers for Meghan’s coven. Her supporters left many supportive messages (“You look great. You are happy and pregnant. Who cares about the rest. Best of luck to you!” added @candylikethis). Some shared their own grey hair story (“Started going white when I was a teenager. Dyed my hair for years. Now that I’m 34 deciding to just let it go!” wrote @meag85).

“As somebody who’s been going grey in my early 20s – it runs in my family, both my parents went grey, my brothers [James, Andrew, Douglas, and Jack McCain IV] are all totally grey – you guys are about to see me look like one of The Witches of Eastwick,” Meghan said when revealing the start of her hair transformation during the April 10 episode of The View. Meghan said she was “too scared to use a box product at home” because she accidentally “burned my hair off in high school. … I apologize in advance for the fact that I cannot do my hair, which is why it’s just always in a bun every day.”

Meghan has her hair in a bun and a bun in her oven. She and husband Ben Domenech, 38, announced on March 22 that they were “blessed to find out I’m pregnant.” There are some longstanding concerns about dyeing your hair while pregnant, but as HuffPost reported in 2018, if “you’re already dyeing your hair regularly without any problems, you don’t need to stop it if you become pregnant.”

The publication spoke with a handful of doctors, like Dr. Angela Lamb. She was at the time the director of the Westside Mount Sinai Dermatology Faculty Practice in New York City and said that if the hair dye doesn’t stay in contact with the skin long enough to be absorbed into the bloodstream. She said that “hair dye is completely fine,” so once Meghan can see her stylist again, expect her grey hair to vanish like the Wicked Witch of the West at the end of The Wizard of Oz. What a world!