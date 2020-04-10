Meghan McCain Reveals Grey Roots On ‘The View’ & Admits She’ll Be Completely Grey In Days

Meghan McCain debuted her grey roots on Friday’s episode of ‘The View,’ and pointed out that it runs in her family. The co-host confessed that she’ll be fully grey in just a matter of days.

Meghan McCain showed off her grey roots on The View on April 10, and said her blonde hair will soon be gone. The co-host, 35, who is currently pregnant with her first child, admitted that she’ll have a full head of grey hair in a few days while at home in quarantine. Meghan confessed that she’s on the brink of looking like “one of the Witches of Eastwick,” from the 1987 movie.

During the broadcast, in which Meghan co-hosted from home, she took off her baseball cap and said that both of parents, John and Cindy McCain, went completely grey early-on. Meghan noted that her brothers, James, Andrew, Douglas, and Jack McCain IV all have grey hair too. The pregnant host admitted that she’s too scared use at-home hair dye after a bad experience in high school when she burned her hair off.

While Meghan is embracing her grey roots, fans on Twitter are sending her thoughtful messages and compliments about her hair. “You are doing a great job on the remote ‘View’ — really appreciate your advocacy for taking the pandemic seriously. Also, on a more superficial note, you look amazing – and way younger- au naturale! And you will rock that prematurely grey hair!” one fan tweeted at her during the episode.

What's the worst decision you've made since while in quarantine? https://t.co/1091s9WYqN pic.twitter.com/hji0XPZLAJ — The View (@TheView) April 10, 2020

“You look totally beautiful today and even if you let your hair go completely gray that you would look fabulous,” one fan tweeted. Another fan, who said he’s been with his “lovely” wife for 68 years, added, “No worries, we mature guys think natural is hot!”

Other viewers tweeted their own grey-root hacks at Meghan, in hopes of helping her to return to her blonde hair.

“I used Clairol Nice ‘n Easy Root Touch-Up Permanent Hair Color at home. There’s no bad smell, nor did it burn my scalp & my color turnout fabulous!” one fan informed Meghan.

Another person tweeted a step-by-step routine to get rid of grey hair using a dye with less chemicals.

“Fyi Meghan, I dump hydrogen peroxide on my hair in the shower. I pour it on my scalp by my part. Works great on blondes. It doesn’t have all the other chemicals as hair dye! You stay well with the baby!” the fan tweeted at Meghan.

Meghan announced that she and husband Ben Domenech, 38, are expecting a baby in a post on Instagram on March 22.

“Although this isn’t how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all,” she wrote in the caption of the letter, before announcing her plans to work from home as a safety measure amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m fortunate that my employer, ABC, has allowed me and my co-hosts to work remotely,” she confirmed. “I am indebted to our producers and crew. I also want to acknowledge the heroes — the doctors, nurses, grocery and pharmacy workers, journalists, police officers, firemen and military — who are on the front lines of this fight.”

Meghan’s pregnancy news came just a few months after she revealed that she miscarried a baby girl in an emotional op-ed with the New York Times. Congrats!