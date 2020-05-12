Bryan Adams Receives Major Backlash For Attacking China In Expletive-Filled Coronavirus Rant
Canadian singer, Bryan Adams, is being criticized for his Instagram post about the coronavirus, where he blamed the virus on ‘bat eating, greedy bas*****.’
Bryan Adams, 60, is not happy that his spring concerts were cancelled due to the coronavirus, and he took to Instagram on May 11 to complain about it. “Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the Royal Albert Hall, but thanks to some f***ing bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bas*****, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus,” he wrote. “My message to them other than ‘thanks a f***ing lot’ is go vegan.”
He concluded by letting his fans know that he “wishes” he could be onstage performing for them. He also noted that while “it’s been great” spending time with his family in quarantine, he misses his “other family, band, crew and fans.” Immediately the post began receiving extreme backlash, as there has been no confirmed connection between China’s wet markets and the coronavirus. Fans were understandably not happy with Bryan blaming China for the disease, especially in such a derogatory way.
While the singer turned off the comments section on his post, critics immediately began flooding Twitter with their messages of disappointment. “If you don’t understand why Bryan Adams’ tweet was super f***ing racist, I can’t help you. You are part of the problem,” one person wrote. Someone else added, “Dear Bryan Adams, all is not lost….except your reputation, and career.”
CUTS LIKE A KNIFE. A song by me. Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall, but thanks to some fucking bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus. My message to them other than “thanks a fucking lot” is go vegan. To all the people missing out on our shows, I wish I could be there more than you know. It’s been great hanging out in isolation with my children and family, but I miss my other family, my band, my crew and my fans. Take care of yourselves and hope we can get the show on the road again soon. I’ll be performing a snippet from each album we were supposed to perform for the next few days. X❤️ #songsfromisolation #covid_19 #banwetmarkets #selfisolation #bryanadamscutslikeaknife #govegan🌱
Many people also noted that they didn’t expect this kind of message to come from Bryan. Others slammed the singer for complaining about cancelled concerts when so many people in the world are suffering and even dying from coronavirus. The response was so overwhelming that Bryan quickly began trending on Twitter, and although he does have some supporters, the response has been overwhelmingly negative. He has not responded to the backlash at this time.