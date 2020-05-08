Watch
Jimmy Kimmel Drags Mike Pence for Carrying Empty Boxes of ‘PPE’ To Nursing Home For TV Cameras

Mike Pence got caught pretending to deliver supplies to a hospital in need, and Jimmy Kimmel thought it was a ‘perfect metaphor’ for what an ’empty,’ dishonest person the Vice President is.

“The captain of the Space Force was in Alexandria, Virginia today,” Jimmy Kimmel said of “Captain” Mike Pence during the opening monologue of the May 7 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. “You can see, here he is with no mask on, wheeling boxes of PPEs [personal protective equipment] into a healthcare center and doing his best to lift them. What a hero.” However, Jimmy pointed out that the Vice President’s “heroic” act wasn’t what it seemed, showing how “Magic Mike” was really lifting empty boxes as part of a publicity stunt.

“Well, can I carry the empty ones? Just for the camera?” the Vice President said, not realizing that there was a live mic capturing his every word. The absurdity left Jimmy tickled. “Mike Pence pretending to carry empty boxes of PPEs into a hospital is the perfect metaphor for who he is and what he’s doing: a big box of nothing, delivering another box of nothing.”

Jimmy also took a shot at “King Joffrey,” aka President Donald Trump, after his personal valet tested positive for COVID-19. The valet “works very closely with the President on a personal level. … The White House says he took a test – he takes a test every day and tested negative.” Jimmy questioned if Donald really “gets that swab shoved up his nose every day? I wonder what sound he makes when he gets that? But this president doesn’t have time for the virus. He is very busy obstructing justice and decorating his wall.”

Previously, Mike Pence got dragged by the public for not wearing a mask while visiting COVID-19 patients at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. His wife, Karen Pence, told Fox & Friends that he didn’t know that the Mayo Clinic “had a policy of asking everyone to wear a mask.” She also argued that “wearing a mask prevents you from spreading the disease, and knowing that doesn’t have COVID-19, he didn’t wear one.” The Mayo clinic reportedly tweeted-and-deleted that the VP was informed ahead of his visit. The Centers for Disease Control and the White House coronavirus task force (which Pence a chairman of) has advised all Americans to wear a mask in public, regardless of their status.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 269,000 people worldwide, according to ABC News, with 75,670 dead in the United States alone. Despite this staggering body count, the president said that COVID-19 testing was “somewhat overrated” after his personal valet contracted the virus. “We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus,” deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement. Trump claimed he underwent testing on May 6 and May 7, and tested negative. Vice President Pence was also tested, and his results came back “negative.”