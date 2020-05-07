President Trump’s Personal Valet Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A military official, who is one of President Donald Trump’s personal valets, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a new report on May 7. Here’s everything we know.

A member of Donald Trump‘s US Navy, who serves as one of his personal valets, has tested positive for coronavirus, CNN reported on Thursday, May 7. Valets are members of an elite military unit assigned to the White House and often work closely with the President and first family. The news has clearly raised questions about whether or not the President, 73, has been in close contact with the military official. HollywoodLife has reached out to the White House for comment.

The White House confirmed the news to CNN in the following statement: “We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus,” deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley said in the statement. “The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health.”

Trump was upset when he learned about the news on Wednesday, May 6, a source told CNN. As a result, he was tested again — he previously tested negative for COVID-19 — by the White House physician. “The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health,” Gidley confirmed to the outlet.

If you test negative for COVID-19 by a viral test (a test that tells if you have a current infection) you probably were not infected at the time your sample was collected. However, that does not mean you will not get sick, according to the CDC. The test result only means that you did not have COVID-19 at the time of testing. It can sometimes take several days or 1-3 weeks for coronavirus to show up on a test once a person has been infected.

Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and the senior staffers who are regularly work close them are being tested weekly for coronavirus, two people familiar with the situation told CNN. A separate White House source said the news about the valet member testing positive for coronavirus is “hitting the fan” in the West Wing.

Very few White House staffers have been seen wearing protective masks around the West Wing, according to NBC News, which reported that the President is “not happy” about the military official who tested positive for the virus. The outlet also reports that anyone who enters the White House grounds has their temperature checked.

This story is still developing. Please check back for timely updates.