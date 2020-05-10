Gavin Rossdale Misses His Kids ‘Terribly’ While They’re Quarantined With Gwen Stefani

British musician Gavin Rossdale is quarantined by himself in Los Angeles, away from the three kids he shares with ex Gwen Stefani.

Gwen Stefani‘s ex Gavin Rossdale is missing his kids amid his solo quarantine in Los Angeles. A source close to the musician said the distance between him and his kids, who are in lockdown in Oklahoma with their mom, was difficult. “Gavin has been quarantined by himself in Los Angeles while his kids are with Gwen and Blake in Oklahoma. Their normal custody arrangement where he gets to see his kids every few days has been disrupted for the safety of everyone involved,” the source told HollywoodLife exclusively. “Gavin stays updated on what’s going on in his son’s lives by constantly FaceTiming and talking to them, but of course he misses actually being with them terribly. He knows it’s in their best interest but he can’t wait to be able to hug them again.”

Last month, the 54-year-old musician appeared on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation, and talked about the difficulties of co-parenting amid the coronavirus outbreak. “I did the first two weeks with them, then they went to Oklahoma,” Gavin said of sons Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11 and Apollo, 6. He went on to say their custody arrangement was “difficult” as the three boys were isolating with the 50-year-old former No Doubt singer and her new man Blake Shelton, 43, on his “10,000-acre ranch” in Oklahoma.

“I know who’s around me — no one is,” he said. “And I know who’s bringing me the coronavirus — no one is. But you send your kids out to someone else, and they come back to you and now you’re prone to whoever they’re with.” The father-of-three explained that couples with “split custody” as he and Gwen do, face a “real big dilemma” during the pandemic, as it’s difficult to determine who might have been exposed to the virus with so much back and forth. “It’s a tricky one for all divorced parents,” he said.

Although Gavin hasn’t seen his sons for more than 10 days, he said he’s trying to adjust to a new schedule, and making the most of technology to stay connected. “We do a lot of FaceTime,” he explained. “I find myself in my kids’ pockets a lot.” Earlier in the year, Gwen and Gavin had an awkward run-in at their son Kingston’s football game. The exes, who are rarely ever seen together, didn’t appear to communicate much as they were pictured on opposite ends of the bleachers at the Feb. 16 game.