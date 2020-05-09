Watch
Kim Kardashian Shares the Cutest Video Ever Of Son 'Psalmy' On His 1st Birthday — Watch

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share an adorable black and white video of her ‘baby’ son Psalm on his first birthday and admitted that he ‘makes everything perfect’.

Kim Kardashian, 39, gave a shout-out to her youngest son Psalm, who celebrates his first birthday on May 9, when she shared the cutest black and white video clip of him looking absolutely incredible! In the clip, the tot can be seen laying on his stomach while wearing a long-sleeved black shirt and matching black pants. At one point, he rests his head on one hand while stretching out the other and gives the a slight adorable smile to the camera. The proud mother added a loving caption to the video that helped to express her gratitude. “My baby Psalm turns 1 years old today!!!!!! Psalmy you complete our family. You make everything perfect. I love you so much!!!! Happy Birthday Psalm 🧸,” the caption read.

Fans quickly commented on Kim’s touching tribute to her son on his special day and they were full of well wishes and compliments. “Awwww,” one follower wrote while another wrote, “Happy Birthday baby Psalm. We love u.” Others couldn’t get over how cute Psalm looked in the video and another simply said, “my goodness” over his sweet presence.

Since Psalm celebrates his birthday at a time when most people are in quarantine due to the battle of COVID-19, it most likely means he won’t be having a huge party with a lot of people, but we’re sure Kim has something special planned. Psalm’s cousin True Thompson also had to celebrate a birthday in quarantine when she turned two on Apr. 12. True’s mom, Khloe Kardashian, 35, made sure to celebrate with a lot of fun at home though and gifts were even sent from the family to her house. We look forward to seeing if Psalm has a similar experience for his special day!

We’ll be on the lookout to see who else posts birthday wishes for Psalm on social media. It’s great to see Kim’s post to start off the celebration!