Rihanna Looks Incredibly Cool Taking A Selfie In Her Lime Green Fenty Sunglasses – See Pic

Rihanna is back to work and back in ‘the office!’ The singer shared a brand new photo to her Instagram grid, featuring a pair of lime green sunglasses from her Fenty collection that fans can snatch up soon!

Just like her hit song, Rihanna is back to “work, work, work, work, work.” The stunning singer and mogul, 32, shared two new snaps to her Instagram grid on May 7, showing off a pair of new Fenty sunglasses. In the first photo of the carousel post, Rihanna was captured taking a selfie. She wore a dark teal hoodie and her hair was done in long, gorgeous breads. The “Needed Me” singer sported a pair of lime green sunglasses, which will be made available on her site by May 13. Rihanna also added another pop of color by donning a bold red lip. The second photo featured a black and white image captured from just over Rihanna’s shoulder. The selfie on Rihanna’s screen was front and center as she posed up for the picture! “The office….for the record these are the #OffRecord @fenty glasses hittin’ May 13th,” she captioned the images.

Although she’s safely been staying in quarantine during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, Rihanna has been incredibly busy. Mostly, the Grammy winner has been doing a lot of work for her Fenty brand, between new videos and new photos she has uploaded to her social media. One such image came out on April 30. In the sultry photo Rihanna shared to her Instagram, the singer pose up in sexy, sheer black lingerie from her Savage X Fenty line. Her stunning, natural hair flowed effortlessly down her back and she looked so incredibly confident. “Da girls like it Savage! So I had to bring @AdamSelman back for another collab” she captioned the post, giving major kudos to her photographer, Adam Selman. “Available May 1st only on savageX.com #UXTRA,” she added to the caption. Rihanna has worked with the NY-based designer for a number of years — dating as far back as 2014 — and they’ve teamed-up for numerous Savage X Fenty collections over the course of their partnership.

Not only has Rihanna blessed her fans with a slew of photos from her fashion line, she also shared a video with her admirers on how to get that perfect sun-kissed summer look! On April 25, Rihanna shared a makeup tutorial on YouTube, showing viewers how to perfectly capture that “no makeup makeup” look! “Guys, this is one of my favorite looks and I’ve been rocking it for a minute now,” she shared. In the video, Rihanna proceeded to show how she uses bronzer on her chin and cheekbones for just a hint of contour. Rihanna’s look was totally on point; it barely looked like she was wearing any makeup and what she did have on only served to highlight her natural beauty! Rihanna said that the look was perfect for “when you’re on the beach, or you just want to wake up next to your man looking like you don’t have on any makeup… shh,” she said with a wink.

Clearly, Rihanna has been quite busy and hasn’t wasted a moment while in quarantine. The stunning and über talented star has quite a lot of projects going on, and fans love to see her working to bring them the next piece in fashion or music. Much like her legions of admirers, we cannot wait to see what she shares next!