Rihanna Sizzles In Hot New Savage X Fenty Lingerie Pics With Sheer Top & Bottoms

Rihanna teamed up with her favorite designer for another fire collab! The singer showed off her curves in a flirt black lingerie set in a fire new IG post.

Rihanna, 32, had her curves on full display in her latest sexy photo! Modeling a mesh black bra and panty set from her new Savage X Fenty collaboration with designer Adam Selman, Rih proudly showed off her toned legs and derrière. “Da girls like it Savage! So I had to bring @AdamSelman back for another collab!” she captioned the post, shared on Thursday, April 20. “Available May 1st only on savageX.com #UXTRA,” she also added. Rihanna has worked with the NY-based designer for years — dating back to 2014 — and the pair have teamed-up for several Savage X Fenty collections, including a Valentine’s Day one!

For her latest post, the Barbadian beauty was posing on a balcony in a seemingly tropical location surrounded by lush palm trees. She had that Fenty glow going as the sun set behind her, providing the perfect back lighting to an already perfect scene. Rihanna kept her long, black curly air down and out for the shoot, adding a dash of color with a perfect red manicure and an icy baby blue on her toes! “GAH, here we goooo,” Adam commented on the two-post image, also sharing one to his own account. “Back for more [fire]…Truly Rih has been my biggest supporter, my #1 muse, and is an icon for the ages,” he gushed, aptly adding a crown emoji.

In the second photo, Rihanna gave her 81 million followers another glance at the flirty “Neon Nights” set — including the “Glissenette” bra — paired with a sheer waist cover. Posing on an outdoor sofa, the “Umbrella” singer gave the camera a fierce, seductive look as she casually draped her hands on her thighs. She finished her all-noir look with the black suede “Lupita” slipper by shoe designer of-the-moment Amina Muaddi, mixed gold bangles on both wrists, an emerald green necklace, and diamond anklets.

The Fenty Beauty founders’ celebrity friends and followers were living for the photo, and took to the comments to show some love! “I legit just said DAMNNN,” Normani wrote, followed by Tinashe who added “and that’s on tadadada” with five fire emojis! Rihanna’s latest collection is only available to her VIP Savage X Fenty members, which arrives via the subscription-based Xtra box. The brands’ official account also shared the photos, writing, “The boss is back baby!”