Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Fiancee Reveals How A Friend Predicted Their Relationship 10 Mos. Ago

In a new interview, Francie Frane, who’s engaged to Dog the Bounty Hunter, opened up about why her friend predicted the pair’s relationship before they knew each other!

Dog The Bounty Hunter and Francie Frane’s meeting was fate: He called her husband, Bob, to do some landscaping work in Aug. 2019, and she had to call him back to let him know that Bob had recently passed away. Since Dog’s wife, Beth Chapman, had died two months earlier, the two connected over their grief, and their friendship eventually turned romantic. However, now, Francie is revealing that there’s actually more to the story — and it began in an Arizona hotel room following Beth’s death.

Francie was at the hotel with a friend, who told her the news that Beth had died, she told The Sun. While Francie said she was saddened to hear that Beth had lost her battle with throat cancer, she also admittedly had no idea who she was. “[My friend] goes, ‘She’s Dog the Bounty Hunter’s wife, you don’t know who that is?’ and I was like, ‘No, I don’t know who Dog the Bounty Hunter is,” Francie explained. “So she pulls up pictures of Duane and Beth and she holds up the phone to me and she said, ‘This is Dog the Bounty Hunter, you know who he is.’ And I looked at the picture and I say, ‘I have no idea who that is, that guy needs a haircut.'”

The next morning, Francie’s friend had more to say on the matter, though. “She comes running in the bathroom and she goes, ‘Okay, you’re going to think this is nuts but I have to tell you anyway — God just said to me that you’re going to meet Dog the Bounty Hunter and he’s going to use you guys in a huge way to change lives.”

Francie said she just laughed her friend off, but two months later, her story with Dog began. She admittedly almost didn’t even listen to the voicemail that Dog left her husband, but when it accidentally played out loud, she knew she had to return his call and explain that Bob has passed away. After talking for over an hour, they decided to keep in touch, and eventually met up in person. On May 4, Dog and Francie confirmed that they had gotten engaged. They’re currently quarantining together in Colorado.