Chrissy Teigen Gushes Over Adele’s Weight Loss In Gorgeous New Pic: ‘Are You Kidding Me?’

Chrissy Teigen couldn’t get over how stunning Adele looked in her new birthday pic, which showed off her 100 pound weight loss. She left the sweetest comment.

Count Chrissy Teigen among Adele‘s fans who are mesmerized by her weight loss transformation. The “Skyfall” singer celebrated her 32nd birthday with a brand new photo on Instagram that revealed the results of her 100 pound weight loss journey. Needless to say, she looks stunning. The Chrissy’s Court host, 34, immediately complimented her in the comments section, writing, “I mean are you kidding me?” No doubt about it: Adele looks gorgeous! It’s unclear if Chrissy’s just a mega 25 stan, or if the two are actually friends. After all, they did both attend Beyonce and Jay-Z‘s super secret Oscars after party in January 2020! You can see Adele’s new birthday pic, and a throwback of the singer before losing weight, below.

Her new photo shows her striking a sassy pose while wearing a chic, little black dress with bell sleeves. The mini dress shows off her tanned and toned legs, and her newly tiny waist. Despite being under quarantine, she’s managed to keep her hair perfectly blonde and blown out straight. Impressive! She thanked her fans for their sweet birthday wishes, and gave a special shoutout to those on the frontline of the COVID-19 fight, as well. “Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time,” she captioned the photo. “I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels 2020 okay bye thanks x.”

It wasn’t just Chrissy who left love on the “Chasing Pavements” singer’s full-body shot. “YOU LOOK AMAZING,” one fan gushed, while another wrote in the comments, “QUEEEEEN OF WEIGHT LOSS WHATS UR SECRET.”

While everyone’s loving her pics, there’s another thing fans would like to see from the superstar: new music, please! They’re fearing the worst, though, after Adele made a cryptic comment during an Instagram Live session. Could her next album get pushed to 2021?