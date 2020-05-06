Ammika Harris Stuns In Makeup-Free Selfie After Wishing ‘Daddy’ Chris Brown A Happy Birthday

Ammika Harris is just so darn pretty! The mother of Chris Brown’s son shared a sunny selfie showing her nearly makeup-free face, a day after wishing Breezy a Happy 31st Birthday.

No wonder Chris Brown‘s nearly six-month-old son Aeko is so cute…his mom Ammika Harris is absolutely stunning! The 26-year-old model shared an Instagram selfie on May 6 looking completely radiant. She wore little makeup except for a dab of pink on her lips. Her big brown eyes glowed as she gave a slight grin for the camera. Ammika could be seen standing on an outdoor balcony, with bright blue sky above her. She wore an off-white knit tube top with one tiny strap going over her shoulder.

Ammika wore her hair atop her head in a clip, letting her brunette locks fall down against the side of her cheeks. She posed while leaning into the balcony with her elbow, while putting her hand up to her face. Chris was totally crushing on the mother of his son, as he left a red heart emoji in the comments section. The stunner has been quarantining in Germany with Aeko, while Chris has been with his other child, five-year-old daughter Royalty Brown, in Los Angeles.

On May 5, Ammika made Chris’ 31st birthday extra special by sharing several Instagram photos of Aeko playing with a Polaroid pic of his daddy. In the first two, the infant was seen in a bright orange Gucci onesie laying in his crib. The third pic was in dramatic black and white and featured Aeko sitting up. He had a massive smile on his precious face while holding on to the photo of his papa. The pic was so special that Chris’ mom Joyce Hawkins shared it on her Instagram with the caption, “OMG!!! IM IN TEARS!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY DADDY FROM AEKO!!!” It had to have meant the world to see her grandson looking so happy while holding a photo of her own son.

Ammika captioned the pics of Aeko, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY DADDY!!!!!!! I LOVE YOU @chrisbrownofficial,” and included a snap of a smiling Chris, as well as a photo Ammika going in for a kiss with the singer. Chris commented, “LOVE YALL” and also included a comment featuring a red heart emoji. But some fans were confused and were wondering if Ammika was calling Chris “daddy.” User onanmebaby wrote, “Daddy? Girl gone!” but Ammika was quick to correct her that it was AEKO who was calling Chris that. “@onanmebaby well that HIS DAD, so yes DADDY! Tf,” Ammika clapped back.