‘American Idol’ Judges Hint At ‘Surprises’ During Finale: We Have ‘Something Up Our Sleeves’
With less than two weeks until the first-ever virtual finale on ‘American Idol,’ judges, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie dished on how they plan to keep the show exciting while broadcasting from home.
The season 18 finale of American Idol will broadcast live from the contestants and judges’ homes on May 17 amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Of course, this at-home format won’t allow for some of the big finale moments of seasons’ past, which often includes contestants singing with the judges, celebrity guests performing and much more. Luckily, though, the judges and producers are already working on big plans to make this year’s finale just as enjoyable, despite the circumstances.
“We are going to be as innovative and creative as we can,” Katy Perry told HollywoodLife and other media outlets after the show’s May 3 episode. “Thankfully, we have been able to think about it for a few weeks and think about ways we can contribute from our houses. I think our producers have a few tricks up their sleeves. People are busy, but they are at home, and I think all of us are calling in some favors with our friends that are other musicians and artists, like we did [on the May 3 episode] with Stevie Wonder, Darius Rucker and Charlie Puth. I think it will be a bigger version of that, for sure. I know Lionel [Richie] will have something up his sleeve, and I got something up my sleeve, and Luke [Bryan] does, too. We have to keep it spicy!”