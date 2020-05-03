Exclusive Interview
WWE’s Becky Lynch Reveals The ‘Fun Things’ She & Seth Rollins Do For Date Nights In Isolation
WWE’s Becky Lynch called her fiance Seth Rollins her ‘best friend in the whole wide world’ when she EXCLUSIVELY told HL what activities they enjoy while being at home together.
It looks like WWE couple Becky Lynch, 33, and Seth Rollins, 33, have no shortage of entertainment when it comes to quarantining together. The wrestling beauty opened up about some of the many activities she’s been doing with her hunky fiance throughout the coronavirus pandemic and also adorably called him her “best friend” as they navigate the changes of the world together.
“He is my best friend… He is my best friend in the whole wide world so we don’t have to set aside date nights because every night is like that but it is all chill and I love cooking and I would cook every night of the week if I can,” she EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife about how she keeps busy during quarantine. “I haven’t been able to do that in years so just doing that and finding a show. Last night we got some books and were reading. I guess it is whatever you can do together but we have also been doing a jigsaw puzzle, so there are fun things like that we end up doing as well!”
Like Becky, Seth also EXCLUSIVELY confirmed to us that he and his lady love are taking advantage of the quarantine time by cooking dinners and watching movies. “Obviously, no one knows how long this process is going to take,” he EXCLUSIVELY said in a Mar. 30 interview. “We’re taking advantage of the downtime and cook some dinners, watch movies, and hang out. We don’t really get a lot of time to do that. So you know, we are going to get full nights of sleep. We are going to hang out with my animals. Just enjoy quality time as opposed to work time, which is where we spend most of our time doing. Luckily she is not one of those fussy types that need a whole lot to be entertained, so I am okay and I will be alright. I think she is down with drinking beers and hanging out.”
Becky and Seth seem like they’re doing better than ever in quarantine and it may have to do with the fact that they’re so in love. The lovebirds first started dating in May 2019 and three months later, they were engaged.