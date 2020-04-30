Emily Ratajkowski Is Super Sexy In String Bikini Ahead Of New Swimsuit Launch

Emily Ratajkowski got her fans in a frenzy by posting a sultry video promoting new pieces from her swimwear line, showing ample skin in a string bikini that flaunted her amazing figure.

Another day, another absolutely fabulous swimwear shoot from Emily Ratajkowski. The model and actress, 28, took to Instagram on April 29 to treat her fans to more bikini content, this time posting a video showing off one of the new two-pieces from her Inamorata line. Emily basically proved in the shoot that she really doesn’t need to hire models for her brand; she’s her own best advertising agency. The video shows the Gone Girl star preening in front of the camera while flipping her hair and flaunting her sexy, brown and orange bathing suit. She quickly turns around for a split second and reveals that the high-cut bikini bottoms are actually a thong! You can watch Emily’s Inamorata video HERE.

She’s appeared to mix the existing strappy, Las Olas bikini top in “Brown Rust” with a new pair of bottoms and a sheer button down coverup in the “Rust Figure Stripe” pattern. The whole look is very 1970s, and super sexy. All of her friends and fans on Instagram couldn’t agree more. Fellow model Georgia Fowler simply wrote “love” in the comments and left Emily lots of orange heart emojis. Author Amiee Song wrote, “So good,” adding a flame emoji. Vida star Cara Santana commented, “Holy CHICNESS” as Queer Eye‘s Tan France complimented Emily’s line: “Love this new @inamoratawoman,” he wrote, leaving the praise hands emoji. Model Shanina Shaik said she was “obsessed.” Same, girl.

This obviously isn’t the first time that Emily posted bikini photos to Instagram — or even in the past 24 hours! The We Are Your Friends actress put her six-pack on display in another post showing off her swimwear brand. This time, she was wearing a pair of string bikini bottoms with a mesh crop top in two different colors. It doesn’t appear that she was wearing a bikini top underneath it in either pic.