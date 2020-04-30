Watch
Hollywood Life

Emily Ratajkowski Is Super Sexy In String Bikini Ahead Of New Swimsuit Launch

Emily Ratajkowski
AM/SplashNews.com
EXCLUSIVE: Emily Ratajkowski sets temperatures soaring as she hits the beach in a tiny orange bikini. The 27-year-old stunner accentuates her golden tan in the swimsuit's plunging neckline and high-waisted strap bottoms. In February, the California native shocked her fans when she randomly announced she was married to Sebastian Bear-McClard, who joined her on the beach. They were only dating a few weeks before the wedding but she reportedly knew him 'for years'. Emily had split from boyfriend of three years Jeff Magid in January according to reports, and was first spotted with Sebastian in mid-February. 21 Jul 2018 Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA255520_030.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Swimsuit model and designer Emily Ratajkowski flaunts her enviable curves in a teeny black thong bikini as she continues her sizzling break in the Miami sun. The toned and tanned brunette wore a New York Yankees baseball cap and gold accessories as she relaxed poolside with a galpal at her luxury oceanfront hotel on Wednesday (oct 16). Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski Ref: SPL5122649 161019 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Emily Ratajkowski shows off her famous curves in a skimpy thong swimsuit in Miami Beach. The swimwear model's black one-piece left very little to the imagination as she cooled off with a dip in the pool at her upscale oceanfront hotel. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski Ref: SPL5122407 151019 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Emily Ratajkowski and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard are seen with friends on the beach in Miami Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski Ref: SPL5011724 220718 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Political News Editor

Emily Ratajkowski got her fans in a frenzy by posting a sultry video promoting new pieces from her swimwear line, showing ample skin in a string bikini that flaunted her amazing figure.

Another day, another absolutely fabulous swimwear shoot from Emily Ratajkowski. The model and actress, 28, took to Instagram on April 29 to treat her fans to more bikini content, this time posting a video showing off one of the new two-pieces from her Inamorata line. Emily basically proved in the shoot that she really doesn’t need to hire models for her brand; she’s her own best advertising agency. The video shows the Gone Girl star preening in front of the camera while flipping her hair and flaunting her sexy, brown and orange bathing suit. She quickly turns around for a split second and reveals that the high-cut bikini bottoms are actually a thong! You can watch Emily’s Inamorata video HERE.

She’s appeared to mix the existing strappy, Las Olas bikini top in “Brown Rust” with a new pair of bottoms and a sheer button down coverup in the “Rust Figure Stripe” pattern. The whole look is very 1970s, and super sexy. All of her friends and fans on Instagram couldn’t agree more. Fellow model Georgia Fowler simply wrote “love” in the comments and left Emily lots of orange heart emojis. Author Amiee Song wrote, “So good,” adding a flame emoji. Vida star Cara Santana commented, “Holy CHICNESS” as Queer Eye‘s Tan France complimented Emily’s line: “Love this new @inamoratawoman,” he wrote, leaving the praise hands emoji. Model Shanina Shaik said she was “obsessed.” Same, girl.

This obviously isn’t the first time that Emily posted bikini photos to Instagram — or even in the past 24 hours! The We Are Your Friends actress put her six-pack on display in another post showing off her swimwear brand. This time, she was wearing a pair of string bikini bottoms with a mesh crop top in two different colors. It doesn’t appear that she was wearing a bikini top underneath it in either pic.