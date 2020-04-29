News
Wendy Williams Admits She’s ‘Confused’ By How Quick Kristin Cavallari’s Divorce Escalated
Wendy Williams had the most relatable reaction to the news of Kristin Cavallari’s divorce on her April 29 show. The host expressed her surprise over how quickly the couple’s split appeared to turn nasty.
Wendy Williams used the words “dun, dun, dun” to describe the news of Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler‘s divorce. The television personality, 33, and the retired NFL quarterback, 37, announced their split in a joint statement on Sunday, April 26. Despite coming to the “loving conclusion” to end their 10-year relationship, Jay filed for divorce the next day, citing “irreconcilable differences,” and Kristin hit back citing “inappropriate marital conduct” as grounds for divorce. HollywoodLife obtained the official court documents Kristin filed as a counter complaint to Jay filing for divorce.
“I woke up this morning to find out, dun dun dun — it’s inappropriate marital conduct,” Wendy said about the latest update involving Kristin and Jay’s split. “In the name of my quiche marine [the breakfast sitting in front of her], I don’t know what that means,” Wendy continued, adding that, “Kristin wants all the custody and Jay wants joint custody.”
In the court documents, Kristin asked the court to make her “the primary residential custodian” of their kids, with “reasonable periods of parenting time” for Jay. In his legal documents, the athlete requested to make both parents “joint custodians and joint decision-makers.” Kristin and Jay share three children together, sons Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 5, and daughter Saylor, 4.
Jay Cutler & Kristin Cavallari. (Photo credit: Shutterstock)
“We’ve got to follow this. I care enough to hear the report but it’s so confusing just in 24 hours. Wow,” Wendy concluded her discussion about the tumultuous split.
Jay, who listed April 21 as the couple’s date of separation, also requested equitable distribution of the marital assets. Meanwhile, Kristin noted that the date of separation was “actually April 7” in her court documents.
Kristin’s grounds for divorce are “irreconcilable differences; inappropriate marital conduct.” The legal documents, obtained by HollywoodLife (as stated above), do not elaborate on what “inappropriate marital conduct” means in the couple’s marriage. However, in legal jargon, it’s defined as “conduct that makes living together unacceptable.”
The Laguna Beach alum’s E! reality show, Very Cavallari documents her work and family life for millions of viewers around the globe. It’s unclear if she will continue on with the show. No official statement from the network has been released concerning the future of production. .