Wendy Williams Admits She’s ‘Confused’ By How Quick Kristin Cavallari’s Divorce Escalated

Wendy Williams had the most relatable reaction to the news of Kristin Cavallari’s divorce on her April 29 show. The host expressed her surprise over how quickly the couple’s split appeared to turn nasty.

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler‘s HollywoodLife obtained the official court documents Kristin filed as a counter complaint to Jay filing for divorce. Wendy Williams used the words “dun, dun, dun” to describe the news ofand‘s divorce . The television personality, 33, and the retired NFL quarterback, 37, announced their split in a joint statement on Sunday, April 26. Despite coming to the “loving conclusion” to end their 10-year relationship, Jay filed for divorce the next day, citing “irreconcilable differences,” and Kristin hit back citing “ inappropriate marital conduct ” as grounds for divorce.obtained the official court documents Kristin filed as a counter complaint to Jay filing for divorce.

“I woke up this morning to find out, dun dun dun — it’s inappropriate marital conduct,” Wendy said about the latest update involving Kristin and Jay’s split. “In the name of my quiche marine [the breakfast sitting in front of her], I don’t know what that means,” Wendy continued, adding that, “Kristin wants all the custody and Jay wants joint custody.”

In the court documents, Kristin asked the court to make her “the primary residential custodian” of their kids, with “reasonable periods of parenting time” for Jay. In his legal documents, the athlete requested to make both parents “joint custodians and joint decision-makers.” Kristin and Jay share three children together, sons Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 5, and daughter Saylor, 4.

