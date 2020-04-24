Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright revealed they’re trying for a baby, and confirmed they’re ‘ready to go’ if it happens!

Jax Taylor, 40, and Brittany Cartwright, 31, are “going strong” when it comes to their baby making plans! “We’re hoping we can get a quarantine baby out of this,” Brittany revealed on E!’s Just the Sip. “We’re ready to go,” she continued, smiling. The Vanderpump Rules stars were cozy and casual as they participated in the virtual interview from home on Wednesday, April 22, with Brittany in a red t-shirt and top knot bun and Jax opting for a black t-shirt that read “Cheers.”

While the pair are definitely on the same page when it comes to a future pregnancy, Jax did admit he had some reservations on timing amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. “I wasn’t sure at the beginning [of self-isolating]. I was like I’m not sure [trying for a baby] is a good idea,” Jax said. “I don’t know how long this is going to go on. I watched The Walking Dead. I saw what happened when they got pregnant. I was scared. I was like, ‘What if we won’t be able to get to the doctor?’ Who knows? But I put all of that past me.”

The former male model went on to reflect on his late father Ronald Cauchi, who he tragically lost to cancer in 2017. “My father was an amazing man and I just hope I can do [fatherhood] justice,” Jax added. “Now I look back and my dad worked his a– off literally to give me everything I ever wanted. I want to be that person. I want to be that dad. I never want to say no. My parents were just such good parents…they worked really hard to give my sister and I everything,” also said.

“I think about my dad 24/7 now. I wish my father could see me as a dad, with my own child,” Jax continued, getting emotional. “If I could have anything in the world — to have my father looking at me holding my son or my daughter…I wish he could see that. I have a lot to live up to.”

Jax and Brittany got married in a romantic ceremony in her home state of Kentucky in June 2019, and have been open about their desire to start a family. “We’re in the process [of trying], I’m super excited,” Brittany said to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, adding “I’m not pregnant yet, I’ll say it again.”