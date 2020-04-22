Selena Gomez Is ‘So In’ For Reuniting With Good Friend Jennifer Aniston At ‘Friends’ Reunion Taping

Selena Gomez excitingly liked and responded to an Instagram post Jennifer Aniston shared about a contest that could allow ‘Friends’ fans to attend the upcoming reunion and admitted she’d love to be there.

Selena Gomez, 27, proved her Friends love is still strong when she responded to Jennifer Aniston‘s post about the upcoming reunion of the loved show! The 51-year-old actress took to Instagram to post a pic of the Friends cast as well as share details about a contest that would let a fan and five of their friends attend the taping of the HBO max reunion and take a VIP tour of Warner Bros. studio, where the original show was filmed at, and the singer didn’t hesitate to admit that she’d love to be there. “Oh I’m so IN,” Selena wrote in the comments section of the post. Check out the pic Jennifer posted HERE!

This isn’t the first time Selena has expressed her adoration for Jennifer and Friends. After proclaiming herself a “super fan” of the show, she hilariously took a Friends quiz during an interview with Interview magazine and she surprisingly didn’t do the best in answering the challenging questions. She couldn’t help but laugh at herself, though, and cheekily said, “We’ve got to edit some of this, cause I’m letting a lot of people down.”

Despite not knowing everything about Friends, Selena is a mega fan and close friend of Jennifer. She appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with miss “Rachel Green” herself in Jan. and gushed over their friendship as well as the first time they met in a bathroom. She told Jennifer, who couldn’t recall the exact moment, all about when they first came across each other in person at some “Vanity Fair event” and she even sweetly remembered that Jen was wearing a black dress. “My heart stopped and I freaked out and I ran to my mom,” she said reminiscing on the epic memory. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, I just saw Jennifer Aniston. Oh my, God.'” Although they didn’t exchange words, Selena said Jen was “everything that I wanted.”

We love seeing Selena fangirling over Jennifer and Friends! It’s great to know she has love for a show just like her fans have love for her!