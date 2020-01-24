Selena Gomez Gushes Over Meeting Jennifer Aniston In A Bathroom: ‘You Were Everything’

Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston’s friendship is so pure. Selena talks about meeting Jen for the first time in a bathroom and couldn’t stop gushing about her bestie on ‘Ellen.’

Jennifer Aniston, 50, is the guest host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Jan. 24 and she welcomes longtime friend Selena Gomez, 27, to the show. Selena can’t believe that she’s sitting down with the Rachel Green. Selena gushes over the very first time she met Jennifer, which was in a bathroom at a party. Selena remembers that Jennifer was in the bathroom wearing a black dress, of course, and that’s when they first crossed paths.

The “Rare” singer admits that her “heart like stopped” when she saw the Friends star and she ran out to tell her mom. Jennifer asks whether or not she was pleasant while in the restroom and Selena quickly says, “You were fine. You were everything that I wanted.” Jennifer is overwhelmed by Selena’s sweet words. “Bless your heart,” she tells Selena.

At the start of the interview, Selena has to take a moment to talk about what’s happening here. “First off, are you guys kidding? Rachel was my life!” Selena says. The singer also takes a moment to talk about how much Friends meant to her.

“You know what makes me so happy is that I would watch it on channel 33 at 10:30 every night on Thursday with my mom and I cried when the whole season was over,” Selena says. “But what made me so happy is like now people my age and everyone else is just obsessed and it makes me so happy for you and for the show because it’s iconic.” Jennifer tells Selena that she loves her and knows that Selena is such a “genuine fan” of Friends. Friends may be over, but Jennifer and Selena’s friendship is forever.