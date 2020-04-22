Kelly Ripa Inspires Viewers With Uplifting Message On The Jersey 4 Jersey Benefit Show: ‘We Got This’

Kelly Ripa made a special appearance on the JERSEY 4 JERSEY benefit show to lend a few encouraging words amid the nation’s health crisis! One line about New Jersey especially struck an emotional chord in many viewers.

Kelly Ripa, 49, lent her bubbly personality to the Jersey 4 Jersey benefit show on April 22! As a former resident of Berlin (the town in New Jersey, not the capital of Germany), the Live with Kelly and Ryan host made sure to help the show raise money for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund by delivering a short monologue on why it’s important to donate, even if you don’t call the state home like Kelly does. “Being from New Jersey isn’t about where you were born and raised. It’s a state of mind,” Kelly declared during the TV special, which soon led viewers to retweet the same expression.

“Kelly ripa literally said new jersey is a mindset on live tv and she’s right,” one viewer tweeted, and another wrote, “#jerseyforjersey it’s a state of mind. You don’t have to be from Jersey to contribute!” Kelly had even more to say. She gushed that the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund is focusing on “immediate needs” like feeding hungry children and assisting frontline workers. “We got this. We’re made for this,” Kelly said, positive that if viewers joined forces, they can help rebuild these communities in her home state. Kelly ended her message on an especially warm note, saying, “We love you. We will never forget what you’re doing for us.”

It was important for big stars like Kelly to participate in the TV special, which aired on Apple Music and AppleTV apps. All funds that were raised during the broadcast are going towards grants that will help New Jersey communities in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Other big stars like Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, SZA, Halsey, Danny DeVito and Jon Bon Jovi — all who call New Jersey their home state — used their talents to help out the cause.

#Jersey4Jersey #kellyripa says it best. We will never forget you! #jerseyforjersey it’s a state of mind. You don’t have to be from Jersey to contribute! pic.twitter.com/rOcPRlp1PN — Jonathan Lerner (@JonsReal) April 22, 2020

Kelly Ripa: New Jersey’s not about where you’re born, or where you’re raised, it’s a state of mind New Jersey: Where are you from, what school did you go to, do you know my cousin’s friend and where in Jersey City did your parents grow up? #Jersey4Jersey — Katie Donovan (@CaitDonnabhain) April 23, 2020

As you can see, Kelly hasn’t been hiding from the public amid her quarantine! The talk show host has been very vocal about her stay-at-home life, whether that be an update on her newfound gray roots or love life with husband Marc Consuelos (it’s still as passionate as ever). She even hopped onto the April 17 episode of Radio Andy’s Quarantined with Bruce to reveal why their nearly 24-year marriage has been so successful, even as they’re forced to stay indoors together pretty much 24/7.

“I think we found each other in the right time in our lives,” Kelly explained while talking with host Bruce Bozzi and Andy Cohen. “We were really young. Not that that’s the right time in somebody’s life, but we were really pliable, right?,” Kelly cheekily said. “Like, we were pliable to each other. We learned each other well. And with that comes a certain level of comfort, and confidence, and experimentation. We have fun. We enjoy it.”