Hannah Brown Shows Off Bikini Body In Sunset Snap On The Beach — See Instagram Pic

Hannah Brown is missing the beach! The ‘Bachelorette’ star posted the most adorable pic of herself playing in the sand as a baby.

Hannah Brown, 25, is reminiscing on days spent at the beach, while in lockdown in Alabama! The former Bachelorette star took to Instagram on April 22 to share two pics of herself, including a snap from when she was a baby. “Who did it better? ⁣Baby Hannah 1 > Adult Hannah 0,” she captioned the post. The first snap was a recent shot of Hannah, sitting on the sand in a barely-there black bikini as the crystal blue waves crashed around her. The second pic was taken when she was a toddler, and showed a baby Hannah B playing on the sand, in a white swimsuit with her blonde hair in two pigtails. So cute!

Fellow Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss commented, “This is adorable!!!!” while Hannah B’s Dancing With The Stars partner Alan Bersten wrote, “baby Hannah”. Earlier in the week, the former dating show contestant bared her toned abs in a matching white sports bra/bike shorts combo in a cute Instagram snap. It also appeared to be a makeup-free workout sesh for the Alabama native as she sported a fresh face for the selfie.

“I’ve definitely fallen victim of letting the boredom get the best of me, but getting out of bed and getting my body moving each day has been crucial to my sanity,” she captioned while adding, “Let’s goooo girl.” Fans praised Hannah on her upbeat attitude while some went right for the obvious and complimented her on how gorgeous she’s looking. “Yes Queen! Thanks for the motivation!” one wrote.

Hannah was initially quarantined with former flame Tyler Cameron, and spent time with him and his pals in south Florida in March. It came just before the coronavirus lockdown and afterwards, when Tyler, 27, deemed his group of friends “The Quarantine Crew,” which Hannah was a part of. But she left her first-runner up hunk and his pals behind, and is now with her family in Alabama. She also made it clear that despite rumors she and Tyler had reignited their flame, she doesn’t have a “significant other.”