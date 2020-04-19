Hannah Brown Shows Off Toned Abs As She Gets Ready For At-Home Workout — See Pic

Hannah Brown put her amazing body on display in a sexy ensemble before getting in a good workout.

Hannah Brown, 25, has put her best fitness foot forward while remaining in self-isolation. The former Bachelorette star posted an Instagram selfie on Saturday, April 18, of her posing in some very revealing fitness gear before breaking a sweat. She bared her toned abs in a matching white sports bra/bike shorts combo with her beach blonde hair up in a bun. It also appeared to be a makeup-free type of situation for the Alabama native as she sported a fresh face for the indoors snap. “I’ve definitely fallen victim of letting the boredom get the best of me, but getting out of bed and getting my body moving each day has been crucial to my sanity,” she captioned while adding, “Let’s goooo girl.”

Fans praised Hannah on her upbeat attitude while some went right for the obvious and complimented her on how gorgeous she’s looking. “Yes Queen! Thanks for the motivation!” one wrote. She looked to be in a much more relaxed state one day later on Sunday, April 19, when she posted a set of Instagram photos of her lounging and dancing in her bed! Hannah kind of channeled Tom Cruise in Risky Business in her long-sleeve white top and underwear as she pretended to sing a song with her comb as the microphone.

Hannah has had no problem putting her enviable body on display, especially over the past month during her time in quarantine. She showed off her amazing physique in a teeny baby blue bikini amid her posing amongst a bunch of lush greenery in an IG pic posted on Friday, March 20.

She brought the sex appeal again in a skintight superwomen costume next to a shirtless Tyler Cameron, 27, and his pals during their “super Saturday” on Saturday, March 21. Her outfit included a rolled up t-shirt, short shorts, blue socks, sneakers and yes… a cape!