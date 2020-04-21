Jennifer Aniston Reunites With Entire ‘Friends’ Cast To Offer Fans Ultimate VIP Opportunity

During these hectic times, you can always rely on your ‘Friends.’ Ahead of their epic reunion, Jennifer Aniston and the rest of the cast have come together to offer an incredible chance to join them.

“Hi Guys,” Jennifer Aniston, 51, wrote at the start of her Apr. 21 Instagram post, sharing a throwback picture of her alongside Courteney Cox, 55, David Schwimmer, 53, Lisa Kudrow, 56, Matthew Perry, 50, and Matt LeBlanc, 52. This photo wasn’t just Jennifer missing her Friends during quarantine, but it was a way to announce how they were taking part in the All In Challenge. “We’re inviting you and five of YOUR friends to join the six of us on Stage 24. Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping of our @HBOMAX reunion, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all the fun we had 🥳 … and get the whole Friends VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour.”

The All In Challenge aims to eliminate food insecurity during these challenging times. With so many people unemployed or furloughed due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on the global economy, so many are at risk of going hungry. Thus, Jen and her friends are helping out. “We hope this brings a little joy, and something to look forward to. Go to AllInChallenge.com to enter… and donate whatever you can – $10, $25 – every dollar counts.”

“Can’t wait to meet and hug you guys when this is all over. Until then, keep Facetiming, calling, DMing, and texting your friends and family. We gotta stay connected,” she concluded her message. Each donation, starting at $10, enters a person into winning this once-in-a-lifetime experience. Plus, according to the website and Jennifer, 100% of the money raised through this campaign (game/auction) will go directly to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen, and No Kid Hungry. So, even if you don’t win (but you can win), then you’re helping someone who might be feeling like it hasn’t been their day, their week, their month, or even their year.

The long-awaited Friends reunion was supposed to be filmed in March for HBO Max (which launches on May 27), but COVID-19 delayed that, along with every other planned event. Thankfully, this means there’s a chance for fans to win a spot to watch it when it’s filmed.

The Friends VIP package is just one of 70+ sweepstakes available. Additional All In Challenge packages include “Run A Lemonade Stand With Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackson,” “Golf At Pebble Beach with Justin Timberlake & Bill Murray,” “OVO Experience: Fly On Air Drake, Party In LA & Score Tickets To Drizzy’s Show,” “Direct A Movie With Jonah Hill,” “Field Passes For Batting Practice & Dinner With Aaron Judge,” “Be Ryan Seacrest’s Next Co-Cost,” “Justin Bieber Sings ‘One Less Lonely Girl’ At Your House,” “Private Skateboarding Lesson With Tony Hawk,” “Be In Megan Thee Stallion’s Music Video” and more.