‘Friends’ Creator Marta Kauffman Reveals Ideal Reunion Plans After Latest Update From HBO Max

Amid reports that a reunion is brewing on HBO Max, co-creator Marta Kauffman weighed in on the possibility of seeing your favorite ‘Friends’ again.

Ahead of the world losing its mind over Jennifer Aniston reuniting with Brad Pitt at the 2020 Screen Actors Guilds Awards, the Morning Show actress was at the center of a different reunion talk the day prior. At the 2020 Producers Guild Awards on Jan. 18. Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman fielded a few questions from reporters, and the rumored Friends reunion came up. “Honestly, I don’t know,” she said when asked about it actually happening. “I honestly don’t know. At this point, there’s talk. Who knows?”

When asked if she would be interested in revisiting her iconic show, Marta said she would only do it “if it were the right thing.” She said that her ideal reunion would be “the six of them together reflecting, talking about their experiences, and the episodes … I’m totally behind it. Nothing scripted. We will not do anything scripted.” She added that if the rumored HBO Max reunion were to take place, she and co-creator David Crane would “certainly be involved in it,” per Elle. As to why this long-talked-about reunion hasn’t happened yet, Marta said that getting this a project like this off the ground takes a lot more than just calling up Jennifer, 50, Courteney Cox, 55, Lisa Kudrow, 56, Matthew Perry, 50, David Schwimmer, 53, and Matt LeBlanc, 52, to see if they can hang out. “It’s complicated. It’s very complicated. It’s everything. It’s a very complicated thing to do.”

The hype for a possible Friends reunion reached an all-time high after Deadline and other outlets reported that the six core stars and the show’s creators were in talks to reunite on HBO Max, the show’s new streaming home. Our sister site reported that this unscripted reunion special was in “the planning stages,” and HBO Max’s Chief Creative Officer Kevin Reilly avoided saying anything definite about it during the Television Critics Association press tour last week. “There is interest all around, and yet we can’t get the interests all alighted to push the button on it,” he said, per Elle. “Today, it’s just maybe.”

Friends disappeared from Netflix at the start of the year, and will now be found on the WarnerMedia-backed HBO Max platform (when the $15-a-month service launches, at a date that’s yet to be determined.) WarnerMedia reportedly paid $85 million per year for five years (that’s $425 million) to reclaim the rights to Friends from Netflix.

In the meantime, it appears that the cast will host their own reunions. Jennifer Aniston famously broke Instagram when she joined the social media service in October by posting a selfie with her fellow Friends. The next month, Monica and Chandler Bing (aka Courteney and Matthew) reunited for lunch. It was the latest in mini-Friends reunions that have been holding fans over until an official event takes place.