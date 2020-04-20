Serena Williams Hilariously Shuts Down Naomi Campbell’s Meghan Markle Question: ‘Don’t Know Her’

Naomi Campbell tried to get more information about Meghan Markle out of Serena Williams! The tennis pro, who’s good friends with Meghan, wasn’t having it.

Serena Williams, 38, is just as smooth in interviews as she is on the court. The tennis legend was the guest star of the April 20 episode of Naomi Campbell’s live YouTube show, No Filter with Naomi, and the supermodel decided to inquire about Meghan Markle’s reported big move to Los Angeles! “Are you happy that your girlfriend’s moved to America?,” Naomi asked. Meghan and Prince Harry haven’t officially confirmed that they’ve relocated from Canada to the U.S., and given Serena’s close ties with Meghan, the Grand Slam champ would be a reliable source.

Being the true friend she is, Serena kept mum. “I don’t know what you’re talking about,” Serena cheekily said, adding, “Don’t know nothing about that.” Alas, Naomi pressed on. “I mean, they’re on the west coast,” Naomi said. Serena decided to feign ignorance! “Never seen her. Never heard of her. Don’t know her,” she teased.

Of course, Serena is very well aware of who Meghan is! She co-hosted the Duchess of Sussex’s baby shower along with Amal Clooney in Feb. 2019, and Meghan even showed her support in the stands while Serena competed at the 2019 U.S. Open last September.

Although Serena wouldn’t speak on Meghan’s big life change, the former royal member was seen in Los Angeles on April 12! Meghan and Harry helped Project Angel Food deliver food on Easter, and the LA non-profit’s executive director shared even more details about their charitable work in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife afterwards.

“The Duke and Duchess wanted to be of service on Easter, and they decided to volunteer at Project Angel Food and give our drivers a break that day. They loved the experience so much that they came back on Wednesday, and did more deliveries,” Richard Ayoub told us, saying that Meghan and Harry were “totally down to Earth.” He added, “It was very surprising and really pretty spectacular that this is the first organization, not only in L.A., but in the United States, that they wanted to work with, and that happened to be Project Angel Food…I greeted them on Easter Sunday. It’s the best Easter Sunday I’ve ever had.”

Meghan and Harry’s move to LA –where Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland lives — was first reported on March 26, per PEOPLE. Five days later, the couple officially ended their royal duties.