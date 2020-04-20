Meghan Markle Breaks Silence On 1st Post-Royal Job Narrating ‘Elephant’: ‘I’m Really Grateful’

On the April 20 episode of ‘GMA,’ Meghan Markle appeared to discuss her job narrating the Disney nature documentary, ‘Elephant.

Meghan Markle appeared on the April 20 episode of Good Morning America to give her first television interview following her and Prince Harry’s decision to leave the U.K. and stop performing their royal duties. However, the interview was filmed in 2019 — months before Meghan and Harry announced their decision. The interview was to promote the Disney nature film, Elephant, which Meghan narrated. “I’m really grateful to have the opportunity to be part of bringing this story of elephants to life. I’ve been very lucky to be able to have hands-on experience with elephants in their natural habitat,” Meghan admitted. “When you spend time connection with them and the other wildlife, you really understand that we have a role to play in their preservation and their safety.”

She added, “These creatures are so majestic, and at the same time, they are so sensitive and so connected. We see in this film just how remarkable they are. Their memories are amazing. The close connection of the herd, the protectiveness of their young — I think they’re a lot more like us than they are different. I hope that when people see this film they realize how connected we all are and if we had more of an awareness about the obstacles we’re facing, I think we take care of each other, this planet and our animals in a very different way.”

Earlier this year, Meghan and Harry shocked the world when it was confirmed that they would no longer be working members of the royal family. Harry explained that it was “not a decision [he] made lightly” and said that it came after “months” of discussions. He made the decision following the public’s scrutiny and negativity about Meghan, which began when the couple first started dating in 2017. Of course, now that Meghan and Harry have a son, Archie, 11 months, the 35-year-old’s desire to protect his family is greater than ever.

Duchess Meghan Markle talks about Disneynature film 'Elephant' in exclusive 1st look that features an interview with producers from last summer. https://t.co/mzu6P496cg pic.twitter.com/F3eaXQuAne — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 20, 2020

In the announcement, it was revealed that Harry and Meghan would be splitting their time between the U.K. and North America. They were living in Canada earlier this year, but have since re-located to California, which is where they’ve been spending their time amidst the coronavirus pandemic. They’ve continued their charitable ways in their new home, and earlier this month, they were photographed bringing food to Los Angeles residents who are living with critical illnesses.