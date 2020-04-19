Lady Gaga Was Blown Away By Eddie Vedder’s Spine Chilling Performance On ‘One World’ Special

Lady Gaga was so moved by Eddie Vedder and Taylor Swift’s performances on the One World: Together At Home Event — and she filmed her reaction on Instagram Live.

It seems we weren’t the only ones glued to our TV screens during the “One World: Together At Home” global event. Lady Gaga, 34, took to Instagram Live during the concert to film her reactions, and she was totally blown away by Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder’s spine chilling performance Of “River Cross”. During the song, Gaga flipped her camera around to selfie mode and said, “Eddie we love you so much, thank you.” The “Shallow” hitmaker was also moved by Taylor Swift‘s emotional performance. Sitting at her piano at home, looking tearful, the beloved singer sang the emotional ballad “Soon You’ll Get Better”

Taylor has previously stated that the song, which she penned about her mother’s health struggles, would be particularly difficult to perform live. “This is beautiful Taylor, thank you for sharing this vulnerable moment with us,” Gaga said on her Instagram Livestream. The Grammy-winning singer actually curated the star-studded event, and even made an appearance herself to open the show.

She dazzled with her beautiful cover the song “Smile” and it totally set the tone for the evening. Comfortable at her home piano, Gaga addressed the millions of viewers around the world. “I feel very honored to be a part of the World Health Organization and Global Citizen in the fight against COVID-19…I care so much about all of medical workers putting their lives at risk for us every day. I pray for them every day,” she said on the broadcast.

Lady Gaga reacting to Eddie Vedder's performance #OneWorldTogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/MSvdqOk8aa — Abraham Esparza (@AbrahamEsparza) April 19, 2020

“I’m also thinking of all of you at home who are wondering when this is going to be different. What I would like to do tonight, if I can, is give you the permission to for a moment…” she went on, before getting right into her performance. The song, which was originally composed by Charlie Chaplin in 1936 and covered by Nat King Cole in 1954, was the perfect choice to open the show. “If you smile/Through your fear and sorrow/Smile and maybe tomorrow/You’ll see the sun come shin-ing through for you,” Gaga sang, showing off her impeccable vocals and range.