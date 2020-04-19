Katy Perry & Her Fans Cry Over Death Of Her Cat Kitty Purry, 15: ‘It Still Hurts’

Katy Perry and her fans are mourning the loss of her cat Kitty Purry. The beloved feline was a fixture in the singer’s life for more than a decade.

Katy Perry was left heartbroken after her beloved cat Kitty Purry sadly passed away. Fans expressed their sorrow on social media when the 35-year-old “I Kissed A Girl” hitmaker revealed the news on Instagram on April 19. “Kitty Purry crawled through my then-boyfriend’s window 15 years ago, fully pregnant and seeking shelter,” Katy began. “Two litters and many moons later, this street cat became a lovable mascot to many.” The cat had been a fixture in Katy Perry’s life since the early days of her career, and many fans were familiar with the adorable feline.

“Sadly, Kitty completed her 9th life last night. I hope she rests in salmon fillets and tuna tartare way up in catnip heaven. Kitty, thanks for the cuddles and companionship along the way. Big thanks to my brother David and @garethwalters for being great co-parents,” she wrote, adding the hashtag “#kittypurryforever” and the red heart emoji. A brokenhearted fan commented, “Kitty Purry was OUR pet. She was a huge part of our fandom back in the day. It still hurts that she didn’t get to spend more years with you but I’m sure she had great parents after your. RIP, Kitty Purry.”

Katy’s IG post featured three snaps of the cat, who has been a fixture in the singer’s life for almost as long as she’s been in the spotlight. The first photo shows a young Katy during the “Teenage Dream” era of her career in a red and white polka dot dress with a red flower in her hair. She’s holding the super cute kitty close to her chest and smiling for the camera. In the second shot Katy leans in to kiss her fur baby, and the feline closed her eyes as her ‘mom’ showered her with kisses. The third snap in the carousel post shows Katy on a FaceTime call with the cat. As the singer made a grumpy face, her kitty did also!

Nevertheless, it’s not all sad news for Katy, who is expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom, 43. Katy’s new bundle of joy will make her a first-time mom and Orlando a second-time dad. The English actor is also the father of his son Flynn, 9, who he shares with ex Miranda Kerr, 37. Katy and Orlando first started dating in 2016 and lasted for over a year before breaking up. They were back on by Aug. 2017, though, and got engaged on Feb 14, 2019.