See Pic
Hollywood Life

Katy Perry & Her Fans Cry Over Death Of Her Cat Kitty Purry, 15: ‘It Still Hurts’

katy perry
shutterstock
Editorial use only. , IMAGES TO BE USED FOR NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY, NO COMMERCIAL USE WHATSOEVER, NO USE IN BOOKS WITHOUT PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT FROM AAP Mandatory Credit: Photo by SCOTT BARBOUR/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10576902av) US singer-songwriter Katy Perry performs on stage after the Women's T20 World Cup final match between Australia and India at the MCG in Melbourne, Australia, 08 March 2020. Cricket Women's T20 World Cup final - Australia vs India, Melbourne - 08 Mar 2020
US singer Katy Perry poses for photos ahead of the 'FIGHT ON' concert for bushfire-affected communities at Pioneer Park Recreation Reserve in Bright, Victoria, Australia, 11 March 2020. The pop star is putting on a free show in Victoria's Alpine region on 11 March night. US pop star Katy Perry puts on free show for bushfire-affected Victoria's Alpine region, Bright, Australia - 11 Mar 2020 Wearing Valentino Same Outfit as catwalk model *10429089as and Amiaya
EXCLUSIVE: Katy Perry seen for the first time since grand mothers death. 11 Mar 2020 Pictured: Katy Perry. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA627208_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Katy Perry performs before the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket final match between Australia and India in Melbourne Kay Perry, Melbourne, Australia - 08 Mar 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Katy Perry and her fans are mourning the loss of her cat Kitty Purry. The beloved feline was a fixture in the singer’s life for more than a decade.

Katy Perry was left heartbroken after her beloved cat Kitty Purry sadly passed away. Fans expressed their sorrow on social media when the 35-year-old “I Kissed A Girl” hitmaker revealed the news on Instagram on April 19. “Kitty Purry crawled through my then-boyfriend’s window 15 years ago, fully pregnant and seeking shelter,” Katy began. “Two litters and many moons later, this street cat became a lovable mascot to many.” The cat had been a fixture in Katy Perry’s life since the early days of her career, and many fans were familiar with the adorable feline.

“Sadly, Kitty completed her 9th life last night. I hope she rests in salmon fillets and tuna tartare way up in catnip heaven. Kitty, thanks for the cuddles and companionship along the way. Big thanks to my brother David and @garethwalters for being great co-parents,” she wrote, adding the hashtag “#kittypurryforever” and the red heart emoji. A brokenhearted fan commented, “Kitty Purry was OUR pet. She was a huge part of our fandom back in the day. It still hurts that she didn’t get to spend more years with you but I’m sure she had great parents after your. RIP, Kitty Purry.”

Katy’s IG post featured three snaps of the cat, who has been a fixture in the singer’s life for almost as long as she’s been in the spotlight. The first photo shows a young Katy during the “Teenage Dream” era of her career in a red and white polka dot dress with a red flower in her hair. She’s holding the super cute kitty close to her chest and smiling for the camera. In the second shot Katy leans in to kiss her fur baby, and the feline closed her eyes as her ‘mom’ showered her with kisses. The third snap in the carousel post shows Katy on a FaceTime call with the cat. As the singer made a grumpy face, her kitty did also!

Nevertheless, it’s not all sad news for Katy, who is expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom, 43. Katy’s new bundle of joy will make her a first-time mom and Orlando a second-time dad. The English actor is also the father of his son Flynn, 9, who he shares with ex Miranda Kerr, 37. Katy and Orlando first started dating in 2016 and lasted for over a year before breaking up. They were back on by Aug. 2017, though, and got engaged on Feb 14, 2019.