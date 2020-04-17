Grimes Shows Off Huge Bump In New Selfie As She Prepares To Welcome Baby With Elon Musk

Fans hailed Grimes as the ‘most beautiful pregnant woman’ in the world in her latest baby bump selfie.

Bump it out! Mother-to-be Grimes, 32, appeared to be in an any day now kind of situation in an Instagram photo posted on Thursday, April 16. The “Obvilion” singer put her massive baby bump on display in a black and white striped shirt with her hair cascading down both sides of her shoulders. Her face appeared downwards as if she was looking at her growing baby belly while taking the photo. She called herself a “Chubby Fairy” as the caption of the pic with a bunch of random emojis that included a strawberry, butterfly and turtle. “Soooooo cute,” actress Bella Thorne, 22, wrote in the comments section while another chimed in with, “The most beautiful pregnant woman, change my mind.”

It was the first time that the Canadian songstress, who is expecting baby number one with technology entrepreneur Elon Musk later this year, has posted anything pregnancy-related on her Instagram in over a month. The last time her fans got to see a glimpse of her growing belly was when she shared her digital Rolling Stone cover back in early March. Grimes held onto her baby bump while looking absolutely stunning in a bold orange and black look with an elaborate head piece.

Fans first hypothesized that Grimes was pregnant when she posted a totally nude photo of herself on Instagram on Wednesday, Jan. 8 — which you can see here — that showed what appeared to be a small baby bump. She also seemingly hinted at the baby news in a lengthy comment back to a fan, when she wrote, “being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being.”

She finally confirmed her pregnancy later in the month while revealing the hardships she’s been having while with child. “I’m sorry I haven’t been promoting my album properly or on social media more,” she wrote on IG. “This whole thing has been a bit of an ordeal. Had some complications early on, a decent second trimester but starting to hurt everywhere at 25 wksz. I feel like I was woefully ill prepared cuz I dunno if pregnancy is as visible or discussed as it should be. I just didn’t rly understand what I was getting into.”