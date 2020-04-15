Shanna Moakler Shows Off Dramatic 40lbs Weight Loss After Nixing Hormones & ‘Emotional’ Eating – Before & After

Shanna Moakler, former Miss New York USA, looks better than ever. The 45-year-old mom of three just showed off her ‘progress’ pics on Instagram after a year of transforming her body.

Shanna Moakler isn’t holding back. The 1995 Miss USA first runner-up shared a dramatic before and after photo of her recent body transformation. In the side-by-side image of herself she’s wearing the exact same outfit: a pair of black yoga pants with a red t-shirt tied just below her chest to expose her entire midriff. Next to the photo the former beauty queen wrote, “Ok ignore how absolutely awful I look in these photos but I wanted to post my progress over a year, now I know people are gonna say you look fine on the photo on the left ( and that’s sweet) I hid my weight pretty well but I wasn’t fine, I was super unhappy, miserable and I was working out like an animal with no results for a couple reasons…”

The mother of three, who was previously married to Travis Barker, went on to explain why she was struggling with losing weight. “1) I had a doctor lie to me and give me hormones I didn’t need which made me gain 40lbs ( this is common as the more they sell the more bonuses they get, like trips to Hawaii!) 2) even though I was working out I ate like shit because I was in a completely unhealthy relationship.” Shanna didn’t name the ex she split with before her recent transformation but it should be noted that she and Travis have been divorced since 2008.

Shanna also revealed in her caption that she started her body transformation with a “mommy makeover” by Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Leif Rogers. “I first had my mommy make over with @drleifrogers this was to fix my muscles which was probably the best thing I ever did in my life!! I am so grateful for him and his staff! And if you have had c sections or recti diastassis from babies look into it! My YouTube video on my journey is on my link tree in bio!”

But it wasn’t just the “mommy makeover” that transformed Shanna’s body. She also credited her nutritionist David Allen, for helping her reach her body goals. “I started working with @davidallennutrition who finally got the hormones out of my system and got me eating properly, he custom makes plans to your bloodwork!! It’s epic! I stopped eating for emotional pleasure and started eating to fuel my body.”

Physical fitness — and lifting weight were also a part of Shanna’s journey. The former Playmate explained, “I also started using @bombshell_news workouts and conquered my fear of weights… and finally got out of a relationship that didn’t empower me.”

“There was no easy fix, there was no overnight plan… but i had an awesome team and I now just work out daily, I still eat healthy but allow myself some good stuff and I’ve learned soooo much from the whole experience the last two years! I hear from moms and newly divorced women everyday who are in the thick of things and I wanted to show if I can do it, I know you can too!”