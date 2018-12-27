Miss USA, Sarah Rose Summers, Is Engaged — See Stunning Pic Of Her Ring

Congratulations are in order for Sarah Rose Summers! The current Miss USA title holder got engaged on Dec. 17, the same night she competed in the Miss Universe pageant! See her stunning ring!

It looks like her crown isn’t the only sparkling accessory that Miss USA, Sarah Rose Summers, will be wearing from now on. The 24-year-old pageant queen is officially engaged! On the same night that Sarah was accepted into the semi-finals of the Dec. 17 2018 Miss Universe pageant, her long-time boyfriend, Conner Combs, got down on one knee. What a beautiful way to end a beautiful night!

Miss USA herself described the breathtaking moment in the caption of a collage of engagement photos on Instagram. “Wow. I knew Thailand would change my life, but what I did not realize was that it would also be where I begin a new lifelong journey. On Dec 17, not only did I represent my country on an international stage, but I also said yes to forever with my best friend,” she reminisced. “I cannot stop hugging on my fiancé, staring at my ring, and smiling thinking about it. It was the most perfect day with a breathtaking view, both of our families, some of our closest friends, and a celebratory dinner on the top of the world. My heart overflows just thinking about the endless growth, laughter, adventure, and opportunities to glorify Him we have in our future through marriage. I love you”.

Sarah Rose was crowned Miss USA back in May of 2018, after first holding the title of Miss Nebraska. Her fiancé clearly doesn’t mind having a lady in the public eye. Sarah Rose garnered quite the amount of attention leading up this week’s Miss Universe pageant, when she found herself on the negative side of a media firestorm. After facing backlash over comments she made in an Instagram video about her fellow contestants, the stunner was accused of racism and xenophobia, when a spliced version of the video hit the internet. However, a source close to Miss USA explained to HollywoodLife that it was all a misunderstanding. “This situation is totally taken out of context. Sarah Rose doesn’t have a mean bone in her body,” the source said.

HollywoodLife knows first hand of the kindness that the pageant queen exudes, thanks to the fact that we recently sat down with her for an EXCLUSIVE interview. Sarah Rose told us all about how the children she has worked with are one of her biggest inspirations. “I work in children’s hospitals as the liaison between children and families and the medical team, and it’s my job to help alleviate stressors and anxiety in the children’s hospitals,” Sarah Rose explained. “I took a trip with Demi to Mexico City as Miss USA, with Smile Train — an organization that provides surgeries for children with cleft palate. My eyes were opened to what healthcare is like in other countries. We are so fortunate here in the US to have Child Life, where we’re focusing on the wholesome care. There are some many little strategies from my field that I could help implement into hospitals.”

Congrats to Sarah Rose Summers on her engagement! The gorgeous gal may not have taken the Miss Universe Crown home, but she still won big after all!