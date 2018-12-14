Miss USA Reveals Goal To Spread ‘Child Life’ Care Internationally Ahead Of Miss Universe Competition

Ahead of Sunday night’s Miss Universe competition, Miss USA spoke to HollywoodLife.com exclusively about what is motivating her — her work with children.

To be even considered a strong contestant for the Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants, you must have a giving, welcoming heart. Sarah Rose Summers, the current Miss USA, proved she has just that after an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com, before leaving for Thailand to compete in the competition this Sunday night. The Nebraska native, who has an affinity for sweets and pilates, revealed that her biggest inspiration heading in to the competition is the children she has met and worked with since becoming Miss USA in May 2018. Before the crown and the sash, I’m a Certified Child Life Specialist. So, I work in children’s hospitals as the liaison between children and families and the medical team, and it’s my job to help alleviate stressors and anxiety in the children’s hospitals,” Sarah Rose explained. “I took a trip with Demi to Mexico City as Miss USA, with Smile Train — an organization that provides surgeries for children with cleft palate. My eyes were opened to what healthcare is like in other countries. We are so fortunate here in the US to have Child Life, where we’re focusing on the wholesome care. There are some many little strategies from my field that I could help implement into hospitals.”

She continued, “That would be one of my goals if I were to be honored with the Miss Universe title. Child Life is in 10 countries right now, but there’s a lot of growth to be done. But, a small goal is to have a little education session, every country, every state that I visit.” Before becoming Miss Nebraska, Sarah Rose completed her clinical rotations. While she was in training, she worked closely with NEDA, the National Eating Disorders Association, and has become an advocate for those struggling with anorexia and orthorexia.

“The idea of being an advocate to help bring a foundation, like Smile Train, international is what motivates me. To have an international platform as Miss Universe is a beautiful opportunity to have a voice unlike any other and to travel so many different, stunning countries and learn about their cultures while also helping children and spreading positivity,” Sarah Rose added. “My goal would be in each country to visit at least one hospital and just do an education session whether that be with a translator or as myself, just small, small strategies that can be implemented to help in any way I can.”

You can watch Sarah Rose and the other Miss Universe contestants from around the world compete for the title this Sunday, Dec. 16, at 7 PM ET on FOX!