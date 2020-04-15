Farrah Abraham Torches Troll For Being ‘Blinded’ By ‘Hate’ After Dragging Her Outfit On Instagram

Farrah Abraham came up with the perfect clap back for a troll who criticized her appearance in her latest Instagram video.

Can’t people just relax and enjoy the fun? Farrah Abraham, 28, slammed a troll who had quite a lot to say about the outfit she was wearing in an IG video with her daughter Sophia, 11, on Tuesday, April 14. They joined in on the popular social media trend of people showing off their dance moves to Megan Thee Stallion‘s song “Savage” with the two of them wearing black and white tye die ensembles. The former Teen Mom OG star’s was a lot more revealing than that of her little one as she bared her midriff in just a grey bra with her top tied around her neck. One hater had an issue with this, writing, “Why must you take off your shirt? That little girl is watching every move you make. This video could have been cute had you just worn the shirt. There is a time and place for that.”

Farrah’s response was simple and to the point. “I’m wearing a shirt & a bra in case you’re blinded by your hate,” she clapped back with while adding a laughing and 100 emoji. Not everyone resorted to negativity in the comments section as her fans were happy to witness their adorable interaction with one another. “Love it! Sophia is lucky to have a mom. Some people don’t support individuality,” one wrote while another chimed in with, “This is so entertaining and Sophia is such a good dancer!”

Their adorable dog Cupcake also made an appearance during the IG video. She stole the show for one big reason as Farrah dyed her hair purple a couple of days earlier on Easter Sunday. The party-of-three were all seen in their most colorful of outfits on Sunday, April 12, as they took to the streets of Los Angeles.

Farrah and Sophia stunned while wearing matching tie dye outfits with their brunette locks down with loose waves. They also stepped out in colored sneakers and matching protective gear amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They wore matching white masks and blue medical gloves during the Easter outing.