Gwen Stefani Gushes Over Wanting To ‘Make Out With’ Blake Shelton As She Crashes His IG Live

Blake Shelton had the cutest’ troll’ spamming the comments section during a recent Instagram Live session. It was Gwen Stefani, who sent him with ‘cute’ messages full of love.

If this is the kind of “trolling” that happens in a post-coronavirus world, then let’s get on board. Blake Shelton went on Instagram Live on Monday (Apr. 14) to chat with Shane McAnally ahead of the Songland season premiere. The two talked songwriting, life during quarantine, and Blake’ duet with Gwen Stefani, “Nobody But You” (that Shane helped write.) As they were chatting, a certain viewer started filling the comments with adorable messages. “Babe I want to make out w Blake.” “Blake why do you Gotta be so cute.” “Blake do you want to hang out with me?” “Blake thank you for letting me be on your country song it’s going to go number one soon.

“Imagine what it’s like to be [ska] and then be on a country song with Shane McAnally and Blake Shelton, two geniuses I didn’t know existed,” she also commented. During the chat, Blake spoke about how he felt the duet “was literally written for” him and Gwen. “I tell Gwen all the time, my favorite part of the song is, ‘When you love someone, they say to set them free / But that ain’t gonna work for me,’ because that’s always been such a standard, understood way of thinking. ‘When you love something, let it go.’ I’ve never really thought about it like, ‘No. I’m sorry if it’s selfish, but I can’t do that.’ “

“Nothing But You” is the third duet between Blake and Gwen, following “Go Head And Break My Heart” and their holiday song, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.” While it hasn’t felt like Christmas during quarantine, Blake said that things have been “easy” between him and Gwen during the quarantine. “Gwen and I came straight to the ranch and got the rest of the family here and we’ve been on lockdown ever since,” he said, per Entertainment Tonight. “We’re gonna be OK. We’ve got it easy. To cancel a tour, it’s expensive, there’s no way around it, but I can absorb that. I just hated it for the people that… bought plane tickets or had hotel rooms booked.”

When Blake and Gwen go back out on tour, they’ll have a special surprise for fans: brand new music. The couple has been “writing music together” during quarantine, a source told HollywoodLife. They’ve also been doing “fun stuff with his hair,” specifically growing out a mullet (and shaving it off into a Tiger King-inspired ‘do.)