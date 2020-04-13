Ja Rule Reveals He Wants To Battle Rival 50 Cent On IG Live & Fans Go On Twitter Meltdown: ‘Here For It’

Ja Rule admitted to wanting to go up against his 20-year rival 50 Cent for an Instagram Live song battle when he spoke to Fat Joe on speaker phone during his live video with Swizz Beatz on Apr. 11.

Ja Rule, 44, may have had a 20-year feud with 50 Cent, 44, up to this point, but he’s ready to use this time of quarantine to challenge him to a song battle on Instagram Live. The rapper shared his hope with fellow musician Fat Joe, 49, who called him and put him on speaker phone during an Instagram Live he was having with Swizz Beats, 41, on Apr. 11, and it was a shock to fans. “I want all the smoke but I’ll behave,” Ja said about a potential 50 battle on the call. “That sounds like a devilish behave,” Swizz responded, sensing the drama a potential battle could cause.

Once Ja confirmed his hopes for the 50 battle, fans spoke out about their opinions on it all and some favored one over the other. “Ja Rule will never stand a chance against my man 50. He chasin clout,” one Twitter user wrote. “Ja Rule would win,” another wrote. Others doubted the battle will ever take place. “I don’t think it’s gonna happen,” one wrote while another said, “that will never happen.” “Here for it,” yet another user wrote.

The news that Ja wants to battle 50 is quite the shocker for fans and many music industry people considering the seriousness of their feud over the years. It all started in 1999 when Ja was robbed at gunpoint for his chain in Southside Jamaica, Queens. 50 then later claimed that Ja saw him with at a club with the culprit only weeks later and it’s what ignited their negative feelings for each other. Ja, however, admitted to being robbed but denied he saw 50 with the culprit. Things got even more serious, though, when 50 was stabbed at Hit Factory recording studio in New York shortly after, leading to the arrest of Ja and Murder Inc. rapper Black Child. The two went on to release several diss tracks about each other and disses on social media over the years with Ja even calling 50 “a bad father” at one point.

It will be interesting to see how this all unfolds! We’ll be on the lookout to see if 50 responds to the battle request from Ja but until then, we’ll be waiting in anticipation!